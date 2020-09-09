This week only, get up to 50% off during Away’s first-ever sale
If you’ve missed packing your suitcase as much as I have, it might be time to treat yourself to a new toy during Away’s first-ever sale this week.
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 9, luggage retailer Away is offering up to 50% off its suitcases, bags and travel accessories, including some limited edition items from past collections. The sale ends Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 11:50 p.m. ET. Called “We’re Having a Sale,” it’s the brand’s first clearance event, and travelers can take advantage online or at Away’s dozen brick-and-mortar retail locations.
Keep in mind that the website crashed just before 8 a.m. ET. Some TPG staffers reported receiving an error during checkout, so patience is key if you want to score a deal.
Here are some of our favorite sale finds from past and current collections:
The Daily Carry-On with Pocket (50% off)
Last summer, TPG declared that Away’s smallest suitcase ever is “perfect for business travelers” for several reasons. Now, the Daily Carry-On is available in both black and navy for 50% off, bringing the total to $122.50.
Combining the best elements of a briefcase and a suitcase, the Daily has an outward-facing pocket for your essentials, as well as three internal compartments big enough for a 15-inch laptop, a change of clothing, a laundry bag and more.
The Daypack (50% off)
Away’s popular Daypack — a sleek, contemporary nylon backpack large enough to accommodate a 13-inch laptop — is also on sale starting at just $72. With a trolley sleeve, the backpack easily slides over your carry-on suitcase, and there are also hidden, low-profile pockets and sleeves for keeping all your odds and ends secure and organized.
Packing cubes (50% off select colors)
What’s all the fuss about packing cubes, you ask? Efficiency, organization, peace of mind — the list goes on. At 50% off select colors (including red brick, neutral sand and white), you can pick up a couple of sets for the next family trip or even for holiday gifts this year without breaking the bank. Both four- and six-piece sets are on sale, and you can mix and match colors to complement your suitcases. The other colors (black, navy, limited-edition plum, cherry red, canary yellow, sea and classic green, asphalt gray, coast blue and a light pink blush) are also on sale for 15% off.
The Aluminum Edition suitcases (15 to 50% off)
If you have Rimowa tastes on an Away budget, you might want to check out this line of suitcases. While the “unbreakable aluminum” edition is sleek and sexy, it’s normally hard to justify at the starting price point of $475. But a discount might make the splurge worthwhile. The yellow gold, black and rose gold colorways are limited edition shades that often sell out, while the standard silver line is one of Away’s core products. During this sale, all the silver suitcases are 15% off; onyx black and rose gold suitcases are 30% off; and gold is 50% off.
Fair warning: I own one of the carry-ons in rose gold (it’s pictured below after six months of use), and the suitcase is definitely an attention-getter. However, all the reviews are correct: It dents or scratches if you so much as breathe on it.
Unlike its soft-shell counterparts, the aluminum suitcase has very little “give,” so any pressure will result in a permanent record on your suitcase. One of my carry-on’s corners caved in after my first use — you can see the huge dent at the top of the second photo. And while Away’s customer service was incredibly prompt, the company didn’t replace my limited-edition suitcase within my first 100 days of warranty because the limited-edition rose gold was sold out by then.
I like this suitcase, but I won’t be spending several hundred dollars to replace my damaged one during this sale. So, if you prefer your luggage to look pristine, this line is not for you.
What’s not on sale
Unfortunately, many of Away’s flashiest colors and designs won’t be on sale, beyond the $20 discount you can receive for each friend you refer or when make your first purchase through a referral link. The following products are still worth considering at full price:
The Away x Serena Williams Expandable Medium suitcase
Away is known for partnering with the coolest celebrities, designers and other “it people” for exclusive, limited-edition collections. (I love the beachy lining of my coral pink Gray Malin carry-on.) Away’s current collaboration with tennis star Serena Williams is an expandable suitcase a bold red exterior and a bright, jewel-toned camouflage pattern interior that stands out in stark contrast to the standard Away suitcase’s gray lining.
Unfortunately, this particular colorway isn’t part of the Away sale. But all of the other colors are: All four standard colors of black, navy, forest green and charcoal gray are discounted at 50% off. Two other limited-edition colors (a rich plum and cheerful kelly green) will be 15% off during the sale.
The Longitude tote in Alpine Leather
As you’d expect from this trendy suitcase company, the Longitude travel tote is specifically designed to pair with Away suitcases. This water-resistant leather bag can fit a 13-inch laptop and includes a detachable strap in the back that slides over your suitcase handle.
Bottom line
For many people, stocking up on new travel gear might not be a priority right now. But if you’re in a position to do so, be sure to take advantage of this sale, where you can find everything from backpacks and standard rollaboards in all sizes to garment bags and jewelry boxes up to 50% off. Just be sure to pay with a card that rewards you for your purchase. If you’re shopping from home, for example, be sure to use one of the best credit cards for online shopping.
Featured photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy.
