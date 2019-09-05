This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With colors like these, you’ll never have to worry which suitcase is yours at baggage claim again.
Cult-favorite suitcase brand Away is partnering with another cult-favorite, the New York City bakery Flour Shop, on a new collection of popular suitcases and carry-ons. You’ve seen travelers towing Away bags pretty much every time you go to the airport, and trust us, you’re about to start seeing a lot more of them — and in kaleidoscopic color.
The travel brand teased images of the forthcoming portfolio on their Instagram and Twitter feeds on Thursday and, if we had to guess, they’re going to sell out fast. The limited-edition collection will come in eight vibrant colors — pretty much every hue in the rainbow — available in four sizes. This includes The Carry-On, The Bigger Carry-On, The Medium and The Large suitcases, but not the Daily Carry-On With Pocket that we reported about last week. Sorry, business travelers.
View this post on Instagram
The bags will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 10, so you have a few days to think about the size (or sizes!) that you want. Obviously, you’re going to order one in every funfetti-inspired shade.
The bags are a testament to the bakery’s love of bright colors, and are definitely going to make a splash once they’re available on Tuesday. AOL reported they’re retailing between $225 and $295 — the same range of prices their carry-ons and suitcases currently cost.
That’s not all, though.
You’ll also get a “branded luggage tag featuring an exclusive Flour Shop design,” according to Cosmopolitan. Travelers can also purchase bright, zippered packing cubes in both warm and cool tones; those will run you $45 for a set of four.
We’ll be sure to keep you updated with our thoughts when the collection drops next week. (Personally, we’re eyeing the cherry red, periwinkle and lime green.). Now, if only one of those cakes were included in the collaboration, too.
Featured photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy.
