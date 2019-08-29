This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’re big fans of Away luggage here at TPG — it’s chic and functional, and the price tags don’t make you feel like you just coughed up half of your vacation fund.
I personally own The Bigger Carry-On as well as The Large Suitcase; depending on how long I’m traveling for, I alternate between the two. They fit all my belongings and then some. The portable, removable charger in the carry-on is a game-changer. Also, they make me feel like Karlie Kloss when I’m walking through the airport. Heck, even the next generation of TPG kids loves them.
So, imagine our excitement when we heard Away just released a new piece of luggage this week.
Called the Daily Carry-On With Pocket, this new bag promises to combine the best elements of a briefcase and a suitcase. It’s a compact carry-on, but has an outward-facing pocket so you can easily grab your essentials (think: tablet, passport, phone). It also features a “removable accordion” that has three different compartments that are large enough to fit a 15-inch laptop, as well as the brand’s standard compression pad and a removable laundry bag. You’ll also find the brand’s familiar TSA-approved lock and 360-degree spinner wheels.
We’re intrigued by the idea of an all-in-one briefcase and carry-on. Business travelers on quick trips and organized minimalists may just have a new favorite item of luggage.
The new Away Daily Carry-On With Pocket starts at $245 and comes in either black or navy, but isn’t available in a wide variety of colors like other Away bags are. Take, for example, the Bigger Carry-On With Pocket that comes in a handful of colors, including pink, teal and gray — and either a leather or nylon pocket. The Daily Carry-on With Pocket only has a nylon pocket.
Admittedly, it’s not the most attractive piece of luggage from Away, and there’s no removable charger, but it seems like the brand was really prioritizing function and size here. And because it’s only 16.1” x 15” x 7.5” you’ll definitely need to be strategic about what you bring with you. Sorry, no extra pairs of shoes.
To get a better sense of how this suitcases stacks up against Away’s other models, we made a quick trip … to Away’s retail store in New York City. I was immediately impressed with how much storage space the bag has, despite its compact size. Just when I thought I’d discovered all the pockets, another one opened up. But some of the buttons and velcro were a bit difficult to use on our brief test.
It opens like an accordion, so you can store your laptop, clothes and files — or whatever else you’re hauling along on a quick overnight — separately.
The bag also felt lightweight and easy to maneuver. You’d be able to fit a laptop in the front pocket, as long as it’s on the smaller side (a 13-inch laptop will squeeze in nicely).
While we always recommend going through your preferred airline’s shopping portal to earn even more points and miles on online purchases, you unfortunately won’t be able to find Away on any of them. That said, you should still purchase the bag through the retailer’s website with a card that will earn you bonus points on retail purchases.
If you’re in the market for a new suitcase but this isn’t a fit the bill, be sure to check out Away’s other products, or consider other TPG staffer favorites, including Rimowa’s hardside spinners and soft-shell bags by Tumi.
Buy: Away.com, from $245
Featured image by Wyatt Smith / The Points Guy
