Away launches new aluminum luggage collection
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with new color information. It was originally published on Aug. 28, 2018.
It’s no secret that frequent fliers have a thing for smart-looking luggage; it’s an extension of who they are.
Since Away first launched five years ago, the minimalist luggage has become popular with those who like to travel in style. Amex even added a temporary $100 credit towards Away as part of the Green Card’s annual perks that just recently ended.
Related: What your luggage brand says about you
Today, Away introduced a new aluminum collection in four metallic colors — silver, onyx, gold and rose gold. The exterior shell is made of anodized aluminum, which is unbreakable — ideal for travelers who like to look good and travel hard.
The Unbreakable Aluminum Edition luggage will be available in all four Away sizes — The Carry On, The Bigger Carry On, Medium and The Large.
Related: Luggage review: Putting the Away carry-on to the test
Away’s carry-ons have an ejectable battery for easy charging and removal. All sizes have TSA-approved locks, self-positioning handles, reinforced corners, 360° spinner wheels and a pocketed interior with a compression pad for extra packing space. They can also be personalized with up to three initials.
The suitcases are priced as follows:
- The Carry-On: Aluminum Edition, $475
- The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition, $495
- The Medium: Aluminum Edition, $575
- The Large: Aluminum Edition, $595
All products come with a 100-day trial period, so travelers can test drive the product before fully committing.
Original reporting by Cindy Augustine.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.