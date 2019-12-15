11 ways to maximize your Away credit without going over $100
If you’re looking to diversify your wallet, the American Express® Green Card is a great mid-tier candidate. Newly refreshed with some compelling perks, the Amex Green card offers 3x points on travel, restaurants and transit. This card is also green in the most eco-friendly of ways: It’s made of recycled plastic reclaimed from the oceans.
And you’ll easily recoup your $150 annual fee investment back and then some: As part of the current welcome bonus, cardholders who sign up before Jan. 15, 2020, can earn up to $100 in statement credits on eligible Away purchases made within the first three months. (The Amex Green also offers $100 statement credits on Clear and LoungeBuddy purchases.)
Not sure how to use your Away credit without spending more than $100? Take heart: There are a lot of options.
Here are a few of our top picks for stocking stuffers or to keep for yourself:
Sort your stuff
Here at The Points Guy, we’re big fans of packing cubes. Away carries a lovely set that fit perfectly inside its carry-ons. These packing cubes zip closed to encase your socks, unmentionables, shirts and more in waterproof nylon. A mesh panel on top makes it easy to spot what you’re looking for without unpacking everything. Choose from a set of four for $45, or a set of six for $65, in nine different colors.
For items a little more delicate or prone to wrinkles, the $65 Centerfold Garment Sleeve may be just what you need. This sturdy nylon bag with leather details is designed to fit inside an Away carry-on, and holds multiple hangers at once, keeping your button-down shirts, blazers, coats and dresses from crumpling en route. The sleeve comes with a metal hook up top to hang in a closet or on a hotel door, and two zippered pockets keep accessories or jewelry safe.
If you’re headed out of the country, keep your passport safe in this $45 leather holder, which comes in three jewel-toned limited edition colors and includes a slip pocket for holding your boarding pass.
And if you just can’t get enough of that signature luggage shape, get Away’s cutest suitcase in Mini size. The $45 hard-sided case is made of the same durable polycarbonate shell that larger suitcases are made of, and come in a whopping 15 colors, including several limited edition winter shimmer shades. This case includes an interior mesh pocket and elastic strap to keep your toiletries and other small essentials in place, and comes with an exterior D-ring for holding a key chain or clip-on accessory.
Add your personal touch
These days, you can see Away suitcases in a plethora of colors throughout the airport: At the check-in counter, wheeled through security, overhead in an aircraft bin, or coming down the chute at baggage claim. With so many similar bags out there, what’s the easiest way to identify your own? Why, by personalizing it, of course.
Away offers a variety of ways to make your bag stand out. The leather luggage tag is just $25, and comes in nine colors that mix and match with the entire Away luggage line.
Or you can choose to add your statement directly to your suitcase: Choose from “Disco” or “Prism” leather alphabet stickers for $15 apiece, or bring your luggage in to one of the Away stores to have your monogram hand-painted, engraved, stamped or embroidered onto your gear. Prices vary depending on the method of personalization you choose; just remember to pay for the service with your Amex Green card in order to trigger your $100 statement credit.
All images courtesy of Away.
