Away’s limited edition suitcase was designed to match your new credit card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Cult-favorite luggage brand Away just added a fancy new design to one of their best-selling suitcases, and we have a feeling you’re going to want to get one before they sell out (because they will). Thanks to their latest partnership with the American Express® Green Card, you can now get an asphalt-colored Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium or Large suitcase with a limited-edition mint green zipper.
This is what we like like to call on-brand.
New to TPG? Check out our Beginner’s Guide.
The Carry-On (21.7 inches x 13.7 inches x 9 inches) and the Bigger Carry-On (22.7 inches x 14.7 inches x 9.6 inches) are designed to fit easily into the overhead bins on most airlines, and feature:
- A durable polycarbonate shell
- An optional ejectable battery that charges your phone or iPad
- TSA-approved combination lock
- 360-degree spinner wheels
- Leather detailing
- Black leather luggage tag
- Interior compression system
- Hidden laundry bag
If you’re looking for something more spacious, both the Medium (26 inches x 18.5 inches x 11 inches) and Large (29 inches x 20.5 inches x 12.5 inches) suitcases have all the same features except for the removable battery, and have much more room for souvenirs.
The American Express® Green Card just came out with some buzzy new perks you’ll want to know about. New cardholders will earn 30,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $2,000 in purchases on the card in the first three months. According to our latest valuations, that’s worth $600.
From now through Jan. 15, you can also earn up to a $100 statement credit on eligible Away purchases you make in the first three months. So, if you’re eyeing that Away x American Express suitcase, now might be the time to apply for a new card. The suitcases range from $225 to $295, so this credit can definitely take a good chunk of change off your purchase.
With this card, you’ll also receive an up to $100 annual credit when you use their American Express Green Card to purchase a Clear® membership and another up to $100 annual credit for LoungeBuddy access.
This gray-and-mint suitcase is just the latest in a flurry of updates and limited-edition products Away has been launching this year. Over the summer, they released a Daily Carry-On with Pocket, which is pretty ideal for business travelers, if you ask us. And in September, they released their most colorful collection yet, thanks to a partnership with Flour Shop. That’s one way to make sure you can always find your bag at baggage claim.
Your suitcase probably says more about you than you think, too, so make sure it’s a good one.
Featured photo courtesy of AWAY.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.