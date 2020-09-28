Deal alert: Take 40% off of Alaska flights today, thanks to this NFL quarterback
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Thanks to the CFO of Alaska Airlines, we can all enjoy a 40 percent discount on flights booked today, Sept. 28.
Get deal alerts, travel industry news, credit card offers and more in your inbox every morning
But that acronym doesn’t stand for Chief Financial Officer in this particular case. This CFO is Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks who also serves as Alaska Airlines’s Chief Football Officer.
And whether or not you’re a fan of American football, this season will bring excitement for all travelers: Throughout the 2020 football season, Alaska Airlines will offer discounts tied directly to Wilson’s performance on the field each week.
Related: Alaska Airlines put Russell Wilson’s picture on a 737
Alaska scores Wilson’s success the same way the NFL does: Each of Wilson’s successful passing or rushing touchdowns during regular season home games count toward travel discounts off of the base fare rate, up to a total of 40 percent off.
The Seattle Seahawks are undefeated thus far, with three victories under their belts after Sunday night’s winning game against the Dallas Cowboys, which bodes well for your travel plans this fall and winter.
Each week, the promotional discount will be valid shortly after the game ends, until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time the following day.
However, the fine print states that not all fares will be eligible for the discount, while discount levels, travel dates, eligible destinations, and other restrictions may vary for each game.
Related: How to attend the Super Bowl on points and miles
Here’s what you need to know about this week’s 40 percent sale:
- Through Sept. 28, save on flights that depart or arrive in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska (excluding Prudhoe Bay), or Montana between October 31, 2020 and December 16, 2020.
- Day of week restrictions and blackout dates apply:
- Travel to Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Sundays through Wednesdays
- Travel from Hawaii, Mexico, or Costa Rica is valid Tuesdays through Fridays
- Travel to/from all other cities is valid Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays
- Enter WILSON40 into the discount code field, and then click “Find flights” to start your search.
- The discount is valid for up to six travelers at a time when booked and ticketed on the same reservation.
- The discount applies to one-way or round-trip travel.
- Discount does not apply to government-imposed taxes and airport fees. Cannot be combined with other promotions. Discount code must be applied toward purchase of ticket by 11:59 pm PT on September 28, 2020.
- Blackout dates apply from November 20-30, 2020. Travel on these blackout dates receive a 10 percent discount.
- The discount is valid for new ticket purchases only, and cannot be applied toward existing reservations.
- Changes and refunds may be allowed, depending on the specific ticket. Fee differences in changed itineraries will not be eligible for the discounted amount.
Related: Here’s how the experts use Google Flights to get the best deals
These are some of the best fares we’ve found:
Seattle (SEA) to Denver (DEN) in November for $33 one way ($49 without discount code)
Austin (AUS) to Portland (PDX) in November for $69 one way ($109 without discount code)
Los Angeles (LAX) to Anchorage (ANC) in November for $89 one way ($139 without discount code)
Alaska Airlines has long been known for offering fun promotions. In the past, travelers have been allowed to board early with the right attire, or enjoy discounts to see the northern lights based on aurora borealis activity. The airline also periodically offers its ever-popular buy one, get one free promotion.
Featured photo by adamkaz / Getty Images from 2018.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.