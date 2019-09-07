This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s generally an urban myth that you can get upgrades or preferred treatment when you’re flying just by being well dressed. But for Alaska Airlines flyers out of Seattle, there’s one piece of clothing that will get you on board ahead of the rest of the crowd.
As part of the airline’s continued partnership with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Alaska Airlines will allow passengers who wear the quarterback’s jersey to board early on flights departing Seattle (SEA) for the duration of the NFL season. The promotion begins Sept. 7 with the beginning of regular season play, and will come to a close on Dec. 29 ahead of the NFL playoffs.
“Offering pre-boarding for guests sporting their No. 3 jerseys is just one way we celebrate our hometown quarterback here at Alaska Airlines,” said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of brand and marketing communications, in a press release. “We invite all Seattle sports fans to join us in cheering on Russell ahead of his team’s season opener.”
This isn’t the first time Alaska Airlines has allowed Russell Wilson fans to board the airline’s flights early — the airline launched a similar promotion both in 2013 and 2017. Additionally, Alaska has previously given passengers wearing “ugly” Christmas sweaters during the holiday season the opportunity to board early.
Alaska Airlines, which is based in Seattle, is also no stranger to showing its love for the Seahawks quarterback. Last year, the airline unveiled a special Russell Wilson-themed livery with the quarterback’s image plastered along the fuselage of a Boeing 737.
Featured image courtesy of Alaska Airlines.
