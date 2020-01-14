Deal alert: Visit Alaska to see the northern lights for up to 35% off
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
How can you score a good discount to Alaska to view the northern lights? Alaska Air is letting the skies decide. The Pacific Northwest-based airline is offering a whimsical promotion right now through its “aurora sale.” The brighter the aurora borealis (northern lights) phenomenon may be, the higher the discount, from 15-35% off flights between the lower 48 states and Anchorage (ANC) or Fairbanks (FAI).
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips
Scientists use a metric called the Kp index to measure the predicted level of electromagnetic activity which, in turn, fuels the eerily spectacular show of lights of the aurora. Alaska Air is offering the following discount tiers, depending on the official predictions from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute:
Related: 7 extreme ways to view the northern lights
- 0 to 3 Kp = 15% off
- 4 to 5 Kp = 20% off
- 6 to 7 Kp = 25% off
- 8 to 9 Kp = 35% off
Based on current electromagnetic levels, flights to Alaska are 20% off right now.
This deal is only available through Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, so keep your eyes peeled this week for any spikes in activity. The cheapest current fares appear to be available during the first week of February.
Alaska is one of our favorite destinations for families who want to see the northern lights. No passports are required, which make the process that much easier, and a good number of hotels across the state are available on points and miles.
Related: How to use a smartphone to photograph the northern lights
Here’s how to book this deal:
- In the booking form on this page, enter a departure city in the lower 48 states and a destination of either Anchorage (ANC) or Fairbanks (FAI).
- Add departure and return dates between Jan. 13 and Feb. 12, 2020 and select the number of travelers.
- Make sure that the discount code BOREALIS is appearing in the discount code field, and then click “Find flights” to start saving.
Airline: Alaska
Routes: the lower 48 states to ANC/FAI
Cost: up to 35% off regular flight prices off when using discount code BOREALIS
Dates: Jan. 13 to Feb. 12, 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige Card and Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
From Seattle to Anchorage in mid-February: $187 before discount vs. $171 with discount:
From Los Angeles to Anchorage in mid-February: $297 before discount vs. $246 with discount:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.