Coronavirus flight waivers and changes: What every US airline is doing
Airlines are being hit hard as the novel coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 spreads across the globe.
Carriers flying to Asia bore the initial brunt of the fallout, but now that the virus has spread to other continents – including Europe and North America – airlines have cancelled flights and rolled out change-fee waivers as they’ve tried to keep up with the quickly evolving situation.
Here are the latest waivers and cancellations currently in place at U.S. airlines. This post will be regularly updated with new information.
Flight waivers in place at US carriers
Alaska Airlines
Alaska is waiving change and cancellation fees on all flights in its network for travel booked between Feb. 27 and March 12. All changes must be made by March 12, and passengers will receive credit for future travel, with one year to use it from the date the credit is issued.
American Airlines
Italy: You may be eligible for a one-time fee-free trip change or cancellation. The waiver covers flights booked by Feb. 27, for travel from Feb. 27 through March 15. Altered travel must be booked by March 15 and completed within one year of the original ticket dates.
China (Beijing and Shanghai): You may be eligible for a one-time fee-free trip change or cancellation. The waiver covers flights booked by Jan. 24, for travel from Jan. 24 through April 24. Altered travel must be booked by April 24 and completed within one year of the original ticket dates. Passengers to or from Beijing and Shanghai can also change their destination or origin to Tokyo.
China (Wuhan): Your trip is eligible for no-fee cancellation if you bought your ticket before Jan. 23 and you’re scheduled to travel between Jan. 23 and March 31.
Hong Kong: You may be eligible for a one-time fee-free trip change or cancellation. The waiver covers flights booked by Jan. 28, for travel from Jan. 28 through April 24. Altered travel must be booked by April 24 and completed within one year of the original ticket dates. Passengers to or from Hong Kong can also change their destination or origin to Tokyo.
South Korea: You may be eligible for a one-time fee-free trip change or cancellation. The waiver covers flights booked by Feb. 24, for travel from Feb. 24 through April 24. Altered travel must be booked by April 24 and completed within one year of the original ticket dates. Passengers to or from Seoul can also change their destination or origin to Tokyo.
More information about American’s coronavirus waivers is available on its website.
Delta Air Lines
Italy: You may be eligible for a one-time fee-free trip change or cancellation. The waiver covers travel on flights from Feb. 25 through March 15. Altered travel must be booked by March 15 and must begin by April 3.
China and South Korea: You may be eligible for a one-time fee-free trip change or cancellation. The waiver covers travel on flights from Jan. 24 through April 30. Altered travel must be booked and begin by May 31.
Hawaiian Airlines
China: You may be eligible for a fee-free trip change. The waiver covers flights booked by Jan. 27, for travel from Jan. 27 through March 31. Altered travel must be ticketed by March 31. Passengers will not be charged a fare difference on updated flights flown before May 31, but will be charged the difference for flights beginning in June.
South Korea: You may be eligible for a fee-free trip change or cancellation. The waiver covers tickets for travel from Feb. 24 through May 1. Altered travel must be ticketed by Oct. 31. Passengers will not be charged a fare difference on updated flights flown before Oct. 31, but will be charged the difference for flights beginning in June.
More information about Hawaiian’s coronavirus waivers is available on its website.
JetBlue
JetBlue is waiving change and cancellation fees on new flights booked between Feb. 27 and March 11. Customers who cancel their flights will be issued a credit.
United Airlines
Italy: You may be eligible for a one-time fee-free trip change. The waiver covers flights booked by Feb. 26, for travel from Feb. 27 through April 30. Altered travel must completed within one year of the original ticket dates.
China (Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai): You may be eligible for a one-time fee-free trip change or cancellation. The waiver covers flights booked by Feb. 12, for travel from Jan. 24 through April 30. Wholly rescheduled travel must completed within one year of the original ticket dates. Un-flown flights can be refunded.
China (Wuhan): Un-flown segments of your trip are eligible for no-fee cancellation if you bought your ticket by Jan. 21 and you’re scheduled to travel between Jan. 22 and March 29.
Hong Kong: You may be eligible for a one-time fee-free trip change or cancellation. The waiver covers flights booked by Feb. 12, for travel from Jan. 28 through April 30. Wholly rescheduled travel must completed within one year of the original ticket dates. Un-flown flights can be refunded.
South Korea: You may be eligible for a one-time fee-free trip change or cancellation. The waiver covers flights booked by Feb. 23, for travel from Feb. 24 through June 30. Wholly rescheduled travel must be completed within one year of the original ticket dates. Un-flown flights can be refunded.
More information about United’s coronavirus waivers is available on its website.
Flight suspensions and cancellations made by US carriers because of coronavirus
American Airlines
China: Flights between DFW/LAX and mainland China are suspended through April 24.
Hong Kong: Flights between DFW and Hong Kong (HKG) are suspended through April 23, and through April 24 for those to and from LAX.
More information about American’s coronavirus-related flight cancellations is available on the airline’s website.
Delta Air Lines
China: Suspended until April 30.
South Korea: Minneapolis/St. Paul flights suspended through April 30; flights between Seoul and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle are reduced to five times weekly through April 30.
United Airlines
China (Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai): Suspended through April 30.
Hong Kong: Suspended through April 30.
Japan: Flights between Tokyo-Narita and Los Angeles and Houston are cancelled March 8 through April 24. Flights between Chicago and Narita are cancelled March 8 through March 27. (Chicago flights will serve Tokyo-Haneda beginning March 28.) Flights between Narita and Newark are reduced to five-times weekly in April. Flights between San Francisco and Kansai are reduced to five-times weekly in April.
Singapore: Flights from San Francisco reduced to once daily March 8-April 24.
South Korea: Flights between San Francisco and Seoul are reduced to three-times weekly March 8 through April 30.
Hawaiian Airlines
South Korea: Flights between Honolulu and Seoul suspended between March 2 and April 30.
