Citi Rewards+ Card 10% Rebate Also Works on Redemptions With Other Citi Cards
In our review of the no annual fee Citi Rewards+℠ Card, we applauded the 10% rebate triggered whenever you redeem points. When you redeem your points, you’ll receive 10% points back for the first 100,000 points redeemed per calendar year. This means that if you redeem 10,000 points, you’ll receive 1,000 points back.
Out and Out has discovered that the 10% rebate also applies to points earned with other Citi ThankYou cards. If you hold a Citi Prestige® Card, Citi Premier℠ Card or AT&T Access More card, you can call Citi to have your multiple accounts linked. From there, it’s easy to transfer points between accounts.
In essence, this enables a 10% rebate on up to 100,000 points transferred to one of Citi’s 15 partners, including Air France-KLM Flying Blue, Etihad Guest, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and Cathay Pacific Asia Miles. This is significant because with the Citi Rewards+, you can only transfer points to JetBlue; to transfer to other partners, you need the Premier or Prestige. There’s no telling if Citi will keep this loophole open, but it’s useful to know if you were planning to make a redemption soon.
If you take full advantage and earn 10,000 points back, that’s worth $170 according to TPG’s latest valuation of Citi points.
Is it worth opening a Rewards+ card just to leverage the 10% bonus? Possibly, but you’ll lose the ability to earn a welcome bonus on other ThankYou cards for 24 months, and it’ll count against your Chase 5/24 status. If you have an older Citi card collecting dust, you could call to convert it to a Rewards+ card without triggering a new account opening. And remember that another cool perk of the Rewards+ is that it rounds all your earning up to the nearest 10 points.
Be sure to check out our guide to redeeming Citi ThankYou points for maximum value.
