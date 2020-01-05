Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Amex Platinum: Which is better for airfare purchases?
Both the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Platinum Card from American Express are excellent choices for airfare purchases.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with new information on these cards, their earning rates and travel protections. It was originally published on March 2, 2018.
One of the questions that TPG readers ask most often is: Which credit card is best for airfare purchases? There are a few ways to look at this query, including which cards earn the most points or miles per dollar on airfare, whether a card offers any discounts specifically on airline purchases, and what kinds of travel protections each card includes.
Two of the products that perennially top our lists of the best rewards cards to use for airfare purchases are the Chase Sapphire Reserve and The Platinum Card® from American Express (see rates and fees). As two of the most popular premium rewards cards available, these products regularly go head to head in discussions of their earning rates, benefits and annual fees.
For the purposes of this post, however, we are going to limit our analysis to a few key criteria that get to the heart of which one might be better for airfare.
If you are interested in seeing how the two cards stack up in a broader range of categories, we have a detailed comparison post that drills down into the specific reasons you might want one or the other.
To read more about the ins and outs of each card specifically, be sure to check out our Review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve and our Platinum Card from American Express Review.
In the meantime, here’s a look at how they rate specifically on airfare purchases and the benefits each has to offer.
In This Post
Earning rates
How many points does each card earn on airfare? This is probably the foremost concern for anyone considering one card or the other. The good news is, both are strong contenders.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve earns a respectable 3x Ultimate Rewards points per dollar on a broad spectrum of travel purchases that includes airfare (and also includes tickets purchased via an online travel agency like Expedia). Ultimate Rewards points transfer to over a dozen airline and hotel partners including Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Hyatt.
Based on current TPG valuations, each Ultimate Rewards point is worth around 2 cents apiece, so 3x points per dollar is a roughly 6% return on spending.
Back in 2016, The Platinum Card from American Express changed its earning structure so that cardholders now accrue 5x points per dollar on airfare purchased either directly from an airline or with Amex Travel. Amex Membership Rewards points transfer to over 20 airline and hotel partners, including British Airways, Delta Air Lines and Hilton.
By TPG valuations, Membership Rewards points are also worth around 2 cents apiece, so your return on spending could be pegged at around 10% back specifically for airfare.
However, as with all things points-related, these values are relative. You might be able to maximize Ultimate Rewards points much better than Membership Rewards ones depending on the redemption method or transfer partner. Or you might be forced to purchase the majority of your travel through a channel that is neither direct from the airline or via Amex Travel, say if you have a corporate travel desk you have to use.
Determining which card’s earning rates you will be able to maximize will depend on how you typically purchase airfare and which points program holds more opportunities for your needs.
Airfare-related discounts
This brings us to our second criterion: Which card’s travel discounts and fee refunds are a better fit for your spending.
Every year, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders receive up to $300 credit back on travel purchases that is applied automatically. There’s no need to specify which purchases you want it to count toward. Chase just issues statement credits against your travel purchases until you hit that $300 mark every cardmember year.
Thus, this benefit is easy to take advantage of with minimal effort on the part of cardholders, and although it counts toward many types of travel buys, airfare is included.
By contrast, The Platinum Card from American Express offers its own set of unique benefits. The best known is its annual $200 airline fee credit, which we have covered extensively in this post.
Each calendar year, cardholders must specify a particular airline to which they want this credit to apply. They can choose from the following airlines:
- Alaska Airlines
- American Airlines
- Delta
- Frontier
- Hawaiian Airlines
- JetBlue
- Spirit
- Southwest
- United
This credit cannot be put toward airfare, but it can be used for the following:
- Checked baggage fees
- Overweight/oversize baggage fees
- Change fees
- Phone reservation fees
- Pet flight fees
- Airport lounge day passes and annual memberships
- Seat assignment fees
- Inflight amenity fees (beverages, food, pillows/blankets, etc.)
- Inflight entertainment fees (excluding wireless internet)
So while it’s not strictly an airfare perk, and you do have to make some effort to leverage it, this benefit is something to consider when using this card for airline purchases that fall within these categories.
On top of that, The Platinum Card from American Express offers its cardmembers savings through a lesser-known benefit called the International Airline Program. The IAP is a booking portal (or service, if you want to do it via phone or online chat) that often yields significant discounts on premium-economy, business-, or first-class tickets on 25 partner airlines including Air France/KLM, Cathay Pacific, Delta, Emirates, Lufthansa, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, and others.
Cardholders can either use their card or Pay With Points from their account to book. We have found that reservations through the IAP can save thousands of dollars on some premium fares.
So if your travel bookings tend to have you turning left and sitting up front, then this one benefit might be all the reason you need to carry The Platinum Card from American Express.
Travel protections
On the bright side, both cards now offer pretty comprehensive coverage if something goes wrong with your travel plans, though this might make it harder to settle on one.
When you use the Chase Sapphire Reserve to purchase an airline ticket, it confers all sorts of value-added benefits in case things go awry.
The card’s trip interruption and cancellation coverage maxes out at $10,000 per person or $20,000 per trip. Its trip delay protection kicks in at six hours or if your delay requires an overnight stay and is capped at $500 per ticket for things like meals and lodging. With delayed baggage protection, when a bag is missing for six hours or more, cardholders are covered up to $100 per day for up to five days for purchases like clothes and toiletries. Lost luggage is covered up to $3,000 per passenger.
Although The Platinum Card from American Express did not offer a ton of travel protections before, Amex recently announced it would be revamping the card’s coverage and benefits, and the changes went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.
Cardmembers are now eligible for trip cancellation or delay coverage of up to $10,000 per trip and $20,000 per account each consecutive 12-month period on round-trip, one-way, or combinations of round-trip and one-way tickets purchased entirely with the card (taxes and fees on award tickets as well as using Pay With Points also count). The card’s new trip delay insurance starts the clock at six hours and covers up to $500 per trip. It also offers lost luggage coverage of up to $3,000, but not baggage delay insurance.
Other considerations
Aside from airfare-specific bonuses and perks, you might want to consider a few other factors to decide between these two cards.
First, the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s annual fee is $450 and its current sign-up bonus is 50,000 points after you use your card to make $4,000 in purchases within the first three months. It refunds cardholders for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck applications and gets cardholders into Priority Pass lounges at airports around the world. One of its other unsung perks is the fact that it includes automatic primary insurance on most car rentals.
The Platinum Card from American Express costs $550 per year to carry (see rates and fees) and is currently fielding a welcome offer of 60,000 points after you use your card to make $5,000 in purchases in the first three months (though you might find offers of up to 100,000 points through the CardMatch Tool). Among its benefits are a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee refund, $200 worth of Uber credits annually and both Marriott Bonvoy Gold and Hilton Honors Gold elite status. It also grants access to Priority Pass lounges, Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta and Amex’s own Centurion Lounges.
Bottom line
Both the Chase Sapphire Reserve and The Platinum Card from American Express are excellent choices when it comes to airfare purchases. They both earn bonus points on airfare and include some great travel protections. The Chase card’s bonus earning pretty much applies no matter which portal you purchase your tickets through, and its $300 annual travel credit is easier to use than the Platinum Card’s and can be put directly toward airline tickets.
On the other hand, the Amex card’s $200 annual incidental fee credit and participation in the International Airline Program might make more sense for other travelers who can book through Amex Travel and tend to buy tickets in premium cabins.
Finally, you should think about whether you will get more use out of Chase Ultimate Rewards points and that program’s transfer partners (not to mention the 1.5 cents-per-point rate on direct redemptions for travel through the Ultimate Rewards portal), or those of American Express Membership Rewards. Once you answer that question, you should be able to figure out which card will be better for your airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Darren Murph / The Points Guy
