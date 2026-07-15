A Chase Sapphire Lounge has officially landed in the Lone Star State, as a new 18,000-square-foot location officially opens on June 16 at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) — and TPG just got an early peek inside.

Once you start exploring the space, you can't miss that this is one of Chase's larger lounges, measuring just behind locations at New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which clock in at 21,000 and 20,000 square feet, respectively. In fact, this makes it the largest of the multiple credit card lounge options at DFW.

And inside all that space, you'll find plenty of things to get excited about, starting with a first-of-its-kind dedicated whiskey lounge with guided tastings and a custom barrel selection exclusive to this lounge.

Chase Sapphire DFW Whiskey Lounge. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

But don't worry if whiskey isn't on the menu for your trip. There's plenty more to do at the new Sapphire Lounge at DFW, including booking a complimentary facial, letting the kids play in the family room, freshening up with a shower or rest pod, or, of course, filling up on some Texas-inspired dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Points Guy (@thepointsguy)

Chase Sapphire Lounge DFW basics

Here's what you need to know about the new Sapphire Lounge at DFW:

Located post-security near gate D25

Open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, beginning July 16, 2026

18,000-square feet spread across a split-level design

Follows the same access rules as other Chase Sapphire Lounges

Inside the new DFW Chase Sapphire Lounge

You'll enter the new Chase Sapphire Lounge at DFW from the concourse level to check in and then take the elevators to the lounge's main level above the concourse. There you'll find plenty of the lounge network's traditional use of "sapphire" blue, along with greenery, brass and warm tones. There is some natural light, but no real runway views as you mostly just get a view of the entrance to the terminal below.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

While the lounge is somewhat narrow, it is quite long, with multiple unique spaces that make it feel like a series of connected rooms in an otherwise open space.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Face Haus 'spa'

If you have time on your side, you can book a complimentary 30-minute facial treatment at Face Haus that includes an AI-powered skin analysis to help the estheticians determine the best treatment for your skin.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

If you need to freshen up before your next flight, there is also a full shower available in the lounge's spa-like area.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

Bar and whiskey lounge

In the heart of the lounge, you'll find the fully stocked signature Sapphire bar, complete with a curated wine list from Parcelle, signature and regionally inspired cocktails, and selections from breweries throughout Texas.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

But let's jump to one of the things that makes this Sapphire Lounge unique: the first-of-its-kind whiskey lounge, a spot that truly feels like a tucked-away, lounge-within-a-lounge.

Here, you can peruse the selection of Texas whiskeys and partake in guided pairings, including a featured cocktail I adored — the honey pecan old-fashioned, with local toasted honey pecan syrup. This was a real hit, even if you aren't normally that into traditional whiskey drinks.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

Family room and nursing room

Many Sapphire Lounges feature a family room, which is a real win-win for travelers. Families with little ones have a dedicated place to play, and guests traveling sans kids can enjoy a quieter environment. This family room seems particularly well-stocked for the toddler and preschool age group, with a kid-sized table, chairs and classic toys.

Next to the family room is a private nursing room that is thoughtfully stocked with complimentary baby and toddler necessities, such as diapers, lotion, yogurt pouches and more. There are even settings to mute the overhead music or alert the main desk area if you need anything brought to the nursing room.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Food and drinks at the new DFW Chase Sapphire Lounge

Come hungry to the new Chase Sapphire Lounge DFW, because the food is legitimately good.

As is common with Sapphire Lounge locations, you'll have your pick of ordering old standbys like the Sapphire Burger from a QR code at your table, or you can visit the buffet to enjoy options such as jalapeno lime cauliflower, chicken gumbo and a cheddar bacon melt.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Also on the made-to-order menu are the cheddar grits with a full slab of bacon on top, which was fantastic.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 6 SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3 4 5

To wash down your meal, you can also enjoy locally roasted coffee from Cherry Coffee, a woman-owned coffee shop located in Fort Worth. There's also a stocked fridge and seasonal tea, spa water and more on tap in the dining portion of the lounge.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

And of course, there is the previously mentioned bar and whiskey lounge, which is worth a visit if you have the time.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

Related: First look inside the Plaza Premium Lounge at DFW

Chase testing grab-and-go at this Sapphire Lounge

Last but not least, unique to this DFW location, Chase is testing a grab-and-go option near the entrance. There I spotted a small selection of fruit, wraps, sandwiches and similar to-go items. Chase told TPG that they are always testing and learning, though right now only have plans to test this feature at this one location.

We've seen grab-and-go become a growing trend across both bank and airline lounges, so my fingers are crossed that this test goes well and the offering expands in both variety of items and Sapphire Lounge locations.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Chase Sapphire Lounge DFW access

Compared to some other lounge networks, Chase has kept things pretty simple — and generous — when it comes to getting into the Sapphire Lounges.

Primary cardholders and and authorized users of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), J.P. Morgan Reserve card and Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card (no longer available to new applicants) can access the Sapphire Lounge for free, as can primary Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees) cardmembers. However, authorized employee cardholders on the Sapphire Reserve for Business don't have included access.

CHASE

Eligible cardholders can also bring up to two guests free of charge, while additional guests cost $27 per person (excluding children under 2, who get in for free).

However, there is a way to enjoy a Sapphire Lounge even without these cards: Priority Pass members can visit one Chase Sapphire Lounge per calendar year, regardless of which credit card conferred the membership. Additional entries cost $75 per person.

The information for the Ritz-Carlton Credit Card and the J.P. Morgan Reserve card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related: Best credit cards for airport lounge access

Bottom line

The DFW location will be the ninth Chase Sapphire Lounge open in the United States, and this wave of growth is far from over.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Chase has confirmed that the Sapphire Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will open within the next year. The Phoenix location is currently expanding, while a Sapphire Lounge at Miami International Airport (MIA) looks likely to follow in the coming years.

The expanding footprint played a large role in Sapphire Lounges taking home the 2026 TPG Award for best credit card lounge network — and makes it even easier for premium cardholders to get even more value when they travel.

Apply here: Chase Sapphire Reserve

Apply here: Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business

Related reading: