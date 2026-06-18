Travelers frequenting the Miami International Airport (MIA) are set for a big upgrade in the airport lounge landscape: A new Chase Sapphire Lounge is in the pipeline.

According to documents published by the Miami-Dade County Government, an all-new passenger lounge space for select Chase cardholders is in the works.

Here's what we know.

Plans for a new Chase Sapphire airport lounge in Miami

Miami-Dade County released blueprints for a 13,793-square-foot space in MIA's Concourse E, on the third floor above Gate E7. Documents estimate it will drive more than $93 million in revenue for the government across a 15-year lease.

Additional details on the new Chase Sapphire Lounge at MIA are limited. The proposal hasn't reached final approval yet, so it may be a few years before we actually see the new lounge.

Chase Sapphire Lounge in Las Vegas. CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

This is great news for Miami-area locals and travelers flying through the American Airlines hub. As of now, there's only one other U.S. card issuer lounge at MIA — an American Express Centurion Lounge that opened in 2015.

The airport currently has multiple American Airlines Admirals Clubs, an American Airlines Flagship Lounge, a Delta Sky Club and a collection of international airline lounges that are available via Priority Pass.

Chase's eight open Sapphire lounges are among the best in the industry, featuring a variety of amenities and elevated food offerings. The Sapphire lounge network won Best Credit Card Lounge Network in the 2026 TPG Awards.

Related: Best airport lounge access credit cards: 4 picks for frequent flyers



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How to access Chase Sapphire lounges

The following Chase cards provide complimentary access to Chase Sapphire lounges for cardholders and up to two guests:

The information for the J.P. Morgan Reserve card and the Ritz-Carlton Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Chase Sapphire Lounge in San Diego. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Cardholders can bring more than two guests for an additional fee. Children under two years old can access the lounge for free.

Related: A guide to guest policies for airport lounges

Where are Chase Sapphire lounges now?

If you're an eligible Chase cardholder who'd like to get a taste of the Chase Sapphire lounge experience now, here's where you can find them:

There are also confirmed plans for lounges at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Related: 5 ways to ensure you have lounge access before your next flight



Bottom line

Miami-area travelers have a reason to be excited. The Chase Sapphire Lounge at MIA will be an excellent addition to the airport's current passenger lounge options.

However, we're likely still a few years out from doors opening, so don't plan on a visit in the immediate future.

Related: How to choose a credit card for airport lounge access