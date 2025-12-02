First look inside Chase's new Sapphire Lounge in Las Vegas — complete with a Champagne parlor

How does relaxing in a Champagne parlor with bar cart service and snacking on bites from Momofuku, all thanks to your credit card, sound?

If that's your version of a jackpot way to pass some time in the airport, then you've just hit it big with what's coming to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas.

Chase is on a roll, as its lucky No. 7 lounge in the U.S. is officially opening Dec. 3 in Sin City — and TPG got a sneak peek inside.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Chase Sapphire Lounge Las Vegas location

The new Chase Sapphire Lounge is located postsecurity at LAS in Terminal 1, Concourse C in between gates 23 and 24. It's open daily from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This places Chase's latest lounge in the same terminal where you will commonly find airlines such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines. And, notably, it's in a different part of the airport than both the Capital One Lounge that opened in early 2025 and the American Express Centurion Lounge, both of which sit near the D gates and are a short train ride away from the location of the new Sapphire Lounge.

Related: The complete guide to Chase Sapphire airport locations — and how to get access

Chase Sapphire Lounge Las Vegas size and layout

This new Las Vegas Chase Sapphire Lounge, where you'll find some shining finishes that give a nod to the city's decor and nightlife and desert-themed accents that honor the area's landscape, spans two stories, measures 4,590 square feet and offers seating for up to 87 people.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

That means it's significantly more compact than some of the other Chase Sapphire lounges, such as the 10,000-square-foot San Diego location, the more than 20,000-square-foot Philadelphia outpost and the TPG Award-winning LaGuardia Airport (LGA) lounge, which measures in at just over 21,000 square feet.

It's not quite the smallest in Chase's portfolio, though — that distinction belongs to its lounge in Phoenix, which is about 3,500 square feet. However, unlike the Phoenix location, the Las Vegas location will not be taking reservations at opening.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

What it lacks in square footage when compared to some of its sister lounges it does its best to make up for in ambience. The space, formerly a bus terminal, is decked out in colorful artwork from artists with ties to the area, creating a lively atmosphere befitting of a Sin City airport lounge.

CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

Chase Sapphire Lounge Las Vegas food and beverage

Come hungry and leave full and happy courtesy of goodies such as Momofuku's famous pork bun, crispy nori potatoes and a spicy cucumber salad. If you've visited other Chase Sapphire lounges, you may also recognize signature dishes such as the Sapphire noodles with broccoli, edamame, chickpeas and peppers.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 6 SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2 3 4 5

You'll find all of those options on the first-floor buffet, along with some additional made-to-order selections, such as an Impossible Burger, on the QR code menu at the cafe-style tables on the ground floor near the stairs.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

If you need a pick-me-up, you can get a cup of coffee from Nevada-based Dark Moon Coffee Roasters, or, for something a little stronger, there's a curated wine list from Parcelle with selections such as a 2023 albarino from Spain's Familia Torres and a prosecco from northern Italy's Lamberti.

CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

It wouldn't be Vegas without some cocktails, so to that end, you might want to try the locally inspired Lucky 1700 — a dice-topped twist on the classic gimlet that's jet black thanks to the addition of activated charcoal — and the Ready, Set, Go, a Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix-inspired, vodka-based libation with a kick of apricot Red Bull.

And last but not least, make sure to visit the upstairs Champagne parlor, where you can pick up a sparkling beverage, including a glass of bubbly, mimosas and seasonal spritzes (we recommend the fig spritz if you see it), by bar cart service.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 2 SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1

TPG tip: If you really liked your small plates here, know that the Momofuku restaurant inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Momofuku Noodle Bar locations in New York City's East Village and Upper Manhattan, among other neighborhoods, are also part of the Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables program, which means you can use the twice-yearly $150 credit for eligible restaurants participating in Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables to visit and get some more noodles and pork buns.

Chase Sapphire Lounge Las Vegas access

If you're eager to get a look at the new space, you have a few options for getting in.

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Primary and authorized Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), J.P. Morgan Reserve card and Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card (no longer available to new applicants) cardmembers can access the lounge for free, as can primary Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees) cardmembers (though note that authorized Sapphire Reserve for Business cardmembers don't have access).

Those with the Sapphire Reserve, the J.P. Morgan Reserve and the Sapphire Reserve for Business can also bring up to two guests free of charge and add additional guests for $27 per person (not including children under 2, who get in for free). The Ritz-Carlton card includes unlimited guest access.

This access policy mirrors those at other Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club locations.

CARLY HELFAND/THE POINTS GUY

Don't have one of these cards? You may still be able to enter. Priority Pass members can visit one Chase Sapphire Lounge per calendar year regardless of which credit card conferred the membership, and they can purchase additional entries for themselves or guests for $75 per person.

The information for the Ritz-Carlton Credit Card and the J.P. Morgan Reserve card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related: 5 ways to ensure you have lounge access before your next flight

SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Bottom line

The quickly expanding Chase Sapphire Lounge network isn't finished with its growth spurt now that this new lounge in Las Vegas has opened, as outposts in Los Angeles and Dallas are coming soon, according to Chase. The latest addition adds value for holders of the newly refreshed Sapphire Reserve and the brand-new Sapphire Reserve for Business, as well as a new lounge option in a part of the airport that was previously lacking easy access.

Apply here: Chase Sapphire Reserve

Apply here: Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business

Learn more: Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card

Related reading: