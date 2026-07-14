One of the lesser-known perks of the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) is going away later this year.

Beginning Sept. 20, 2026, the Freedom Flex will no longer offer complimentary cellphone protection to eligible cardholders who pay their monthly wireless bill with the card.

If you've been relying on the benefit to help cover the cost of a damaged or stolen phone, you'll want to make other plans before coverage ends.

Chase Freedom Flex cellphone protection ends Sept. 20

According to the updated Chase Freedom Flex Guide to Benefits, eligible cellphone protection will cover eligible losses incurred through Sept. 19, 2026. The benefit will be discontinued on Sept. 20, 2026.

Currently, cardholders who pay their monthly wireless bill with the Freedom Flex can receive up to $800 per approved claim for covered damage or theft (subject to a $50 deductible). Coverage is limited to two approved claims in a 12-month period, with a maximum benefit of $1,000. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply.

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While cellphone protection isn't typically the primary reason someone applies for the Freedom Flex, it's been a useful perk for cardholders looking to avoid paying for a separate phone protection plan through their wireless carrier.

Cardholders who want to continue receiving eligible cellphone protection after Sept. 19 will need to move their monthly wireless bill to another credit card that offers the benefit.

Related: Chase Freedom Flex card review: Incredible earning with no annual fee

Other cards that still offer cellphone protection

If you'd still like cellphone protection, several other cards continue to offer the benefit when you pay your monthly wireless bill with the card.

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Cards that currently include eligible cellphone protection when you pay your monthly wireless bill with the card include:

*Coverage limits, annual maximums, deductibles, eligibility requirements and exclusions vary by card. In most cases, you'll need to pay your monthly wireless bill with the eligible card for coverage to apply. See each card's Guide to Benefits for complete terms.

**Coverage for a Stolen or damaged Eligible Cellular Wireless Telephone is subject to the terms, conditions, exclusions and limits of liability of this benefit. The maximum liability is $800, per claim, per Eligible Card Account. Each claim is subject to a $50 deductible. Coverage is limited to two (2) claims per Eligible Card Account per 12 month period. Eligibility and Benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by New Hampshire Insurance Company, an AIG Company.

Related: The best cards for phone protection

Bottom line

Beginning Sept. 20, 2026, the Freedom Flex will no longer include complimentary cellphone protection as a cardholder benefit.

If you've been relying on the Freedom Flex for cellphone protection, now is a good time to switch your wireless bill to another eligible card before Sept. 20 to avoid a gap in coverage.

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.

For rates and fees of the American Express Platinum, click here.

Related: Quick Points: Link a credit card with cellphone protection to your mobile bill