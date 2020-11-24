Amex delays opening of Denver, London Centurion Lounges
2020 has been a big year for the American Express Centurion Lounge network.
Despite the pandemic, the issuer forged ahead with investment in its top-tier airport lounge network and opened four new lounges, with plans for even more.
However, we’ve learned that two openings that were slated for this year in Denver (DEN) and London Heathrow (LHR) have been delayed.
American Express confirmed to TPG in a statement that the opening of both will slide to 2021, saying “Due to these unprecedented times, our lounge openings at Denver International Airport (DEN) and Heathrow Airport (LHR) are experiencing delays. We will continue to work closely with our airport partners and look forward to opening in 2021. We will share more information soon, so stay tuned!”
The Denver lounge has been delayed multiple times. Once it opens, it’ll be located in Terminal C (primarily serving Southwest Airlines) and will hold the title of the second-largest Centurion Lounge at 14,650 square feet.
On a recent visit through the airport, I noticed that the construction was definitely progressing, so it’s certainly a bummer for those who were excited to check out the Denver location this ski season.
The Heathrow location in Terminal 3 will be the issuer’s second international location. (The first is in Hong Kong.) At just about 7,000 square feet, the relatively small space will feature showers, private workstations and other amenities.
Still, with four new lounges this year, Platinum and Centurion cardmembers have plenty of exclusive spaces waiting for them when they’re ready to take to the skies again.
It all started back in January with the opening of a new lounge in Phoenix (PHX). Within weeks, Amex unveiled two other new locations — one in Charlotte (CLT) and another in Los Angeles (LAX).
And then the pandemic hit, abruptly shutting down all 13 locations. As the lounges reopened, Amex also opened its largest location to date, in New York’s JFK airport.
Next year is also shaping up to be a blockbuster year for the Centurion Lounge network.
In addition to the two new outposts, Amex plans to open a new space at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA). This one will be located post-security in the brand-new Terminal B Departures and Arrivals Hall — a marked improvement from the previous LGA lounge.
The Las Vegas space is getting overhauled as well. Slated to open in 2021, the expanded lounge will grow by about 50%. With a new design, it’ll offer additional multipurpose rooms, new private telephone booths, workspace areas and a refreshed reception area.
Earlier this month, Amex announced that its San Francisco location (SFO) will also receive a significant expansion. With more than 1,200 daily visitors (pre-pandemic, of course), the current space was subject to significant overcrowding. We don’t yet know when the new SFO space will open, but our fingers are crossed for it to be soon.
In recent months, Amex has sweetened the deal for cardholders currently stuck at home. The issuer added credits for streaming and wireless telephone carriers for the rest of the year for all holders of The Platinum Card® from American Express. Plus, the issuer has introduced limited-time offers for those looking to book trips through Amex Travel.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
