For the last few months, the Capital One Lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) has operated with limited service while Capital One completed infrastructure and ventilation upgrades.

Now, the good news is Capital One has told TPG that full-service lounge operations are about to resume.

Beginning Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. ET, Capital One's Dulles lounge will reopen for full-service operations following upgrades designed to improve temperature consistency and maintain a comfortable environment year-round. The lounge's physical space and design remain unchanged.

During the closure of the main portion of the lounge, Capital One offered eligible visitors a dedicated food service counter with some hot food options, grab-and-go items and a limited amount of cafe-style seating located just outside of the lounge.

But with the full reopening, eligible guests can once again enjoy the 8,500-square-foot lounge and its seating, coffee bar, grab-and-go section, full bar and buffet featuring a mix of hot and cold items.

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How to access the Capital One Lounge

As before, Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card or Capital One Venture X Business cardholders can access Capital One Lounges when they have a departing flight within three hours.

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Guests cost $45 per adult and $25 per child ages 2 to 17; children under 2 are free. However, primary cardholders who spend at least $75,000 on their Venture X or Venture X Business in a calendar year can bring two complimentary guests per Capital One Lounge visit for the remainder of that year and the following calendar year.

Authorized users can also receive lounge access for an additional fee. Venture X cardholders can pay $125 per year to unlock lounge access for up to four authorized users, while Venture X Business cardholders pay $125 per authorized user per year.

Alternatively, Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card cardholders and their guests can access the lounge for $45 per person or $25 for those 17 and under.

Bottom line

With full-service operations returning Sept. 18, eligible travelers at Dulles will once again have access to the complete Capital One Lounge experience after several months of limited service.

The Dulles reopening comes as Capital One continues to expand its airport lounge network.

The issuer opened the Capital One Landing at LaGuardia earlier in 2026 and has announced a 14,000-square-foot lounge in Charlotte, which will become its eighth Capital One location.

Related: Guide to Capital One Lounges