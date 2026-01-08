There's good news for Capital One cardholders in the Charlotte area (or those connecting at the major airport hub): The issuer announced Thursday via a press release that a new Capital One Lounge will be coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

The new lounge will span approximately 14,000 square feet, making this the largest lounge in Capital One's network.

Capital One announces new CLT lounge

According to Capital One's press release, the new lounge will be on the mezzanine level of Concourse A. The space will "showcase its regional approach to dining and design, with expansive tarmac views, locally inspired menus, a full-service coffee bar, and dedicated workspaces that create a warm, light-filled environment for travelers."

Although there is no confirmed opening date, the announcement of the new lounge follows the recent expansion of Capital One's offices in Charlotte.

While we anxiously wait for the CLT lounge opening, travelers can currently visit Capital One Lounges at the following locations:

New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Dulles International Airport (IAD) near Washington, D.C.

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York (expected to open soon)

So, the arrival of a Capital One Lounge at CLT would make this the eighth location in the issuer's portfolio.

Capital One is not the only program to have established a presence at CLT. In December 2024, Delta Air Lines opened a Sky Club lounge, and in August 2025, American Airlines announced its first-ever Flagship Lounge and plans to expand its Admirals Club.

How to access Capital One Lounges

One of the best ways to access a Capital One Lounge is with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card or Capital One Venture X Business. Though these premium cards have a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees for Venture X) (see rates and fees for Venture X Business), you will get complimentary lounge access at Capital One Lounges, Capital One Landings and Priority Pass lounges.

Currently, Venture X cardholders can bring two guests into Capital One Lounges at no additional cost. However, starting Feb. 1, the Venture X is changing its access policy for guests and authorized users.

When the changes are implemented, primary cardholders will have the option to pay $125 annually for authorized users to maintain lounge access. Additionally, it will cost $45 per guest to visit a Capital One Lounge with a Venture X cardholder. Those under 17 years of age can access the lounge for $25; kids under 2 are free.

Note that if you spend at least $75,000 on your card in a calendar year, you can bring two guests into Capital One Lounges for no additional fee.

Bottom line

With Capital One establishing offices in the North Carolina city, it's no surprise that the issuer made plans to expand its lounge network to CLT. The airport continues to operate as a major hub for travelers, and with other programs increasing (or extending) their footprint at this international airport, we're happy to see that Capital One is, too.