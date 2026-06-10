If you're a frequent user of the popular Capital One Lounge at Dulles International Airport (IAD), your experience is about to become very different.

Starting July 9, the Capital One Lounge at IAD will temporarily transition to a limited-service model to accommodate essential infrastructure and ventilation upgrades, with an anticipated reopening in early fall of this year, according to a Capital One spokesperson.

"These necessary infrastructure updates will support the long-term guest experience and ensure we continue to deliver the premium Capital One Lounge experience customers expect," the spokesperson said.

DAVID SLOTNICK/THE POINTS GUY

Interior seating will be unavailable, as will the dining stations, which offer a variety of hot and cold single-portion dishes throughout the day, from egg and ham breakfast sandwiches to shrimp and grits.

For some travelers, the most egregious omission will be the lack of a full-service bar, which normally features a locally focused beverage program created by award-winning Washington, D.C.-area bartender Will Patton. It typically serves up local brews and popular cocktails like the Rickey, Old Bae bloody mary and a Bee's Knees served in a bee-shaped vessel.

DAVID SLOTNICK/THE POINTS GUY

During renovations, Capital One says the lounge will operate with a modified guest experience, centered on grab-and-go offerings and alternative food and beverage options.

Basically, the cafe area adjacent to the check-in desk is the only area of the existing lounge that will remain open. The current grab-and-go section of the lounge offers packaged sandwiches, salads, fruit, crudites and desserts, as well as boxed water and soft drinks; the representative said these options will be elevated during the renovations.

Related: A complete guide to Capital One's airport lounges: What to know in 2026

"Guests continue to have access to a curated selection of hot menu items and freshly made food offerings available through a dedicated food service counter, including larger portion sizes and options designed to accommodate a variety of dietary preferences and needs," according to Capital One. "Ritual Cart programming will continue with rotating specialty offerings and guests will have access to limited, cafe-style seating located just outside of the lounge."

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

DAVID SLOTNICK/THE POINTS GUY

As is common with other airline and credit card lounges, users of the Capital One Lounge at IAD have often suffered from long wait times during peak hours. It's unclear how this limited operating model will affect wait times, seating or capacity. Guests can use the Capital One app to check capacity and add themselves to the waiting list before arriving at the lounge, or add their name once they arrive.

Capital One has sought to mitigate overcrowding in its lounges by overhauling its policy, effective Feb. 1. The new policy removes free guest lounge access for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture X Business cardholders, as well as additional authorized cardholders.

Capital One also eliminated complimentary lounge passes for Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card holders. Currently, there are five Capital One Lounges and two Capital One Landings; the lounge at Dulles opened its doors Sept. 7, 2023.

Related: Best credit cards for airport lounge access in June 2026

Since the Capital One Venture X and Capital One Venture X Business credit cards also include Priority Pass membership, cardholders seeking a more full-service lounge experience at IAD during the renovations have other options. There's an Air France-KLM Lounge and Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse in Terminal A, as well as an Etihad Lounge that operates as a Chase Sapphire Lounge; Priority Pass members through Capital One can visit the latter once per calendar year.

Chase Sapphire lounge at Dulles. EMILY THOMPSON/THE POINTS GUY

There's also a Turkish Airlines Lounge in Terminal B — popular for its mezze and tucked-away bar with eclectic wines and seating by a water wall.

United 1K passengers traveling internationally and those with the United Club℠ Card can access United Lounges in terminals C and D, while eligible United Polaris flyers can use the dedicated United Polaris Lounge in Terminal C.

Of course, if your travel plans are flexible and you can depart from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), there's a Capital One Landing in Terminal 2. Created in partnership with Spanish celebrity chef (and Washington, D.C.-area resident) Jose Andres, it offers full-service dining with Spanish tapas, premium cocktails on draft and a roaming cart featuring Andres' recipe for the Perfect Gin and Tonic.

Capital One Landing lounge at DCA. CHRISTINE GALLIPEAU/THE POINTS GUY

"At Capital One, we are consistently listening to our customers, and these necessary structural enhancements are being made to improve temperature consistency and maintain a safe, comfortable guest environment year-round," the representative added in reference to the Dulles renovations.

The Capital One Lounge at Dulles is expected to reopen to full service in early fall.