3 reasons it’s time to get serious about applying for a new credit card
I’ve only applied for one new rewards-earning credit card account this year. That’s well below the normal pace for our household, especially when you factor in that my husband in our “two-player” rewards card home also hasn’t applied for any new cards in that timeframe.
I’m very happy with the one card I applied for after the pandemic began as it has made my everyday spending more rewarding. (I also product changed one other card, too.) But while I really like the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card, it’s never going to be the card that unlocks outsized-redemptions such as that over-water villa, lie-flat seat or slopeside ski-out hotel room.
So, while I truly love that steady and reliable card for the 2.625% in rewards I’m earning on otherwise non-bonused spending, I think it’s simultaneously time for me to get back to future, big travel dreams and find the next great card bonus to add to my wallet.
Right now, credit card welcome bonuses have reached heights we haven’t seen this consistently in a long time. And with both a new year and the holiday shopping season right around the corner, the timing to obtain a new rewards card is actually great. This is true even if you aren’t currently traveling or actively planning any big trips.
Here are a few reasons why I’m getting serious about applying for a new rewards card.
Big bonuses
I want a big welcome bonus from whatever credit card I get next. Preferably, I want a bonus worth $1,000 or more.
For me, a prime candidate to apply for is the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card that’s offering a limited-time increased bonus of 100,000 bonus miles after you spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months of account opening (offer ends Dec. 14, 2020) or still earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening.
Depending on how you use these miles, they are worth $1,000 to $1,400 toward travel with just a $95 annual fee. I’m kind of loving having points I can use toward home rentals and other more flexible redemption types, so I know I could put those to great use. But, I can also choose to redeem these miles by transferring to partners if I want.
Another really rewarding bonus (for small business owners) is the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card. This card is awarding an astonishing 100,000 bonus of fully transferable Chase Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Those points can be worth $1,250, on up to about $2,000, depending on how you redeem.
The third card high on my personal radar, even though the bonus isn’t worth quite as much, is the Citi Prestige® Card. This card is offering 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 within the first three months. TPG values this bonus at $850.
What’s cool about this card for me, is that you can use the points to book Disney World tickets and hotel stays.
In fact, Citi ThankYou points are the best type of points for that type of trip. With the Citi Prestige card, you can also get the fourth night free on paid hotel stays up to twice per year. In our new reality, we are actually staying at hotels longer than before when we travel, so I think we could put this perk to use.
The card’s annual $250 travel credit per calendar year can also be used toward supermarket and restaurant purchases in 2020.
Here are more rewards credit cards currently offering welcome bonuses that TPG values at $1,000 or more.
New travel patterns
Not only are credit card welcome bonuses good right now, but it also may be a good time to evaluate your current travel patterns. Or rather, what your travel patterns are likely to be in 2021.
A lot has changed this year in the world of travel while many of us were staying home. For example, multiple airline route networks got a shake-up to some leisure destinations and even to new airports. Southwest Airlines will serve my home airport in Houston starting in 2021 and it added Colorado ski country destinations to its route map, which makes me very interested.
Other airlines similarly expanded service in some areas while contracting in others. The best airline for your 2021 and 2022 flights may not be the one that was best in prior years. Additionally, more airlines moved to fee-free change policies that will outlive the pandemic.
If you expect to stay at Marriott properties in 2021, another great card offer to consider is from the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. Until Jan. 13, 2021, this card awards up to 125,000 bonus Marriott points (100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in purchases in the first three months, plus 25,000 additional points after your first card membership anniversary) and one year of valuable Marriott Platinum elite status for the 2021 status year. Normally, that status level requires 50 nights at Marriott properties in a calendar year, so getting it with this card is an unusually great perk.
End of year timing
I acknowledge that 2020 isn’t ending on a travel high note (and 2021 probably won’t start on one) and travel-related elite status levels won’t matter to everyone right now. But I have enough hope for travel at some point in 2021 to think a bit about elite status perks a bit. But it’s not just elite status that makes the turning from one calendar year to another matter when it comes to travel rewards.
In the case of Southwest Airlines, now is the very best time of the year to work toward a Companion Pass. If you aren’t familiar, this allows a designated friend or family member to fly with the passholder for just the cost of taxes/fees. The welcome bonuses from the Southwest Airlines credit cards count towards earning the points needed to earn the pass, making this a great time of the year to get one of those cards. If you start working on the spending required for the bonus now but don’t hit the threshold until Jan. 2021, then you’ll have a jumpstart on earning the pass in 2021 — which also makes it valid all through 2022.
Another end-of-year quirk that operates in your favor if you’re in the market for a credit card is that some built-in credit card travel credits are valid per calendar year.
If you get a card with a built-in travel or airline credit that operates on a calendar year (such as with the Amex Platinum) and use it in late 2020, you’ll still have a fresh credit waiting in Jan. 2021. It doesn’t hurt that The Platinum Card® from American Express also has a 75,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $5,000 in the first six months of account opening and is also offering new cardholders a whopping 10x points per dollar spent on eligible purchases made at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets. This bonus applies to up to $15,000 in combined spending during the first six months of card membership.
Bottom line
Despite everything going on, it’s actually a great time to consider getting a new rewards credit card — especially if you’ve laid low on applying for new cards this year as we have. As we patiently wait to book that next big trip, having some extra points and perks at the ready for when that time comes is actually pretty exciting.
From bigger than normal welcome bonuses to unique offers and end-of-year timing favorability, it may be the most wonderful time of the year to add a new card to your wallet.
