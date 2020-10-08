Southwest adds another new Colorado ski town, unveils Miami and Palm Springs routes
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Southwest Airlines is betting travelers want to buckle up their ski boots and hit the slopes this winter with what appears to be plans for new service to Montrose, the second Colorado ski town to join its map during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dallas-based carrier will offer flights between Montrose (MTJ) and both Dallas Love Field (DAL) and Denver (DEN) beginning Dec. 19, according to the flight-booking tool on the Southwest website. The Dallas route will operate once a day and the Denver route up to three time daily. Southwest has not formally announced the routes, though they appeared on its website Thursday morning.
A Southwest spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
Both Montrose and Steamboat Springs (HDN) — flights to the latter were previously unveiled — increase Southwest’s offering of outdoor winter destinations. They come at a time when most of the few travelers who are taking to the air continue to be holidaygoers looking for outdoors-oriented activities where they can social distance.
Montrose brings the number of new cities joining the Southwest map this winter to four. Miami (MIA) flights and Palm Springs (PSP) flights begin Nov. 15, according to the airline’s website.
Southwest’s intended Miami service includes:
- Baltimore/Washington (BWI): up to four flights daily
- Chicago Midway (MDW): one flight daily
- Houston Hobby (HOU): up to four flights daily
- Tampa (TPA): up to three flights daily
Related: Southwest Airlines CEO says Miami push part of long-term strategy, not ‘pandemic play’
The carrier’s planned Palm Springs service includes:
- Denver: one flight daily
- Oakland (OAK): up to two flights daily
- Phoenix (PHX): up to three flights daily
Travelers can book the new flights to Miami, Montrose and Palm Springs on Southwest’s website.
Related: Southwest Airlines is using the coronavirus to solidify its dominance in California
In September, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told TPG that both the Miami and Palm Springs additions are part of an effort by the airline to diversify its revenue streams amid the historic drop in travel demand. As primarily winter destinations, both offer flying opportunities during an otherwise slower period for air travel.
“We won’t have a lot of flights but we should have sufficient demand on those flights to contribute cash in this environment,” he said.
Any revenue is key as airlines face the worst crisis in their history. On Oct. 5, Kelly told staff that Southwest was poised to lose “billions” of dollars without a substantial recovery in air travel. Barring additional federal aid — something that appears on hold until after the Nov. 3 election — the airline is seeking concessions from unions to avoid furloughs.
TPG Q&A: Southwest CEO Gary Kelly chats about his legacy, new cities and change fees
This is a developing story. This post will be updated on Thursday by 2 p.m. ET.
Featured image courtesy of Denver International Airport.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.