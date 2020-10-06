Airline relief appears dead until after the election, leaving more than 40,000 workers furloughed
Anyone holding out hope for a new federal aid bill that put more than 40,000 airline staff back to work before the election can go home now.
President Donald Trump ordered Republicans to end negotiations with Congressional Democrats on a bill in a tweet on Tuesday. He indicated that, if he wins on Nov. 3, Republicans will move forward on a “major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”
Airlines were asking for at least $25 billion in payroll assistance to keep staff on the payroll until next March. With the additional aid, they argued that they could weather what is shaping up to be a very tough winter until travelers started to return for the summer 2021 season. In addition, they expect more clarity around the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine that the industry hopes will allow travel to return to a semblance of normal.
“Time already ran out for U.S. airlines and many of our employees,” said Nicholas Calio, president of trade group Airlines for America (A4A), in a statement Tuesday. While CARES Act support expired Sept. 30, he said the industry has to “hold out that hope” that a deal will still happen — if now only after the election.
Airlines began furloughing more than 40,000 staff on Oct. 1, the day after protections under the first coronavirus aid package, or CARES Act, expired. The workforces at American Airlines and United Airlines were hit the hardest with more than 19,000 and 13,000 people, respectively, let go.
Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, Hawaiian Airlines and Spirit Airlines have also furloughed staff since the beginning of the month. In addition, regional carriers Envoy, GoJet Airlines and PSA Airlines had or intended to let go of staff.
The initial job losses may only be the first step. On Oct. 5, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly told staff that the carrier was seeking concessions from its labor unions to help it cut costs. Without concessions — or additional federal aid — the airline will have to furlough staff next year.
Flights to small cities are also in question without further aid. American is moving forward with suspending flights to 11 small communities — some of which have no other air service — across the U.S. on Oct. 7, confirmed spokesperson Stacy Day to TPG.
The airline has extended the suspensions that affect airports like Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ), and New Haven, Connecticut (HVN), through the end of November instead of Nov. 3 as first announced, Day said.
Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways have indefinitely suspended flights to Newburgh Stewart (SWF) near New York and Worcester, Massachusetts (ORH). And the CEOs of both Southwest and United have said they may have to suspend some destinations if losses continue.
Airlines did receive one break this week. The Federal Aviation Administration extended a waiver allowing them to idle valuable flight slots at New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia (LGA) airports, and Washington Reagan National (DCA) until next March.
Trump’s tweet was followed by outrage among labor leaders. Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) president Sara Nelson said President Trump and Senate Republicans will “own this cruel maneuver that puts our economy in a tailspin.”
Southwest and United declined to comment deferring to A4A.
