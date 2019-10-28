Today only: Earn up to 10X miles on Apple purchases with airline shopping portals
The holidays are coming up, and if you’re trying to score some miles for vacation (and a new iPhone to capture the moment), here’s the perfect offer for you. Apple is partnering with several major airline shopping portals for a flash sale for today, Oct. 28 only.
Here’s what you can get:
- American: Earn 10 miles per dollar at Apple (typically 1x)
- Alaska: Earn 8 miles per dollar at Apple (typically 1x)
- United: Earn 8 miles per dollar at Apple (typically 1x)
- Delta: Earn 5 miles per dollar at Apple (typically 1x)
- Southwest: Earn 4 miles per dollar at Apple (typically 1x)
Occasionally, Apple promotes elevated shopping portal rates. It appears that American has the best earn rates for this promotion, followed by Alaska and United. For instance, if you were interested in purchasing a 64 GB iPhone 11 Pro, which starts at $999, through the AAdvantage Shopping portal (without a trade-in discount), you would earn 9,990 AAdvantage miles, which is worth $140 according to TPG’s most recent valuations. While that isn’t huge, it can build your balance towards some killer redemptions down the line.
Some restrictions on what you can purchase do apply — gift cards, gift wrap, Bose products, Apple Developer Programs and shipping are ineligible to earn miles.
Whenever you make large electronic purchases, be sure to use a credit card with purchase protection and extended warranty benefits. Benefits vary from card to card, so you may have success getting compensated if your product gets damaged or destroyed during the coverage period as opposed to after. TPG staffers have had success getting their Apple products covered through credit card protections.
Solid options for straight points or cash-back earning when shopping online include the Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card for 3% back on online purchases, up to $2,500 each quarter in your choice category, then 1% (which can go up to 5.25% if you have Bank of America Preferred Rewards elite status). The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express will earn 2x Membership Rewards on all purchases up to $50,000 each year; then 1x. Or, consider the Chase Freedom Unlimited which earns 1.5% cash back (or 1.5x Ultimate Rewards points) on purchases.
The promo could be an easy way to rack up points, but don’t sit on the deals as they’ll be gone tomorrow!
Featured photo by Don Arnold/WireImage.
