American Express is tightening the rules around one of the American Express Platinum Card®'s popular statement credits.

Beginning Aug. 1, 2026, some Peacock subscriptions will no longer qualify for the card's up to $25 in monthly digital entertainment statement credit (enrollment required).

Under updated benefit terms from American Express, Peacock bundled subscriptions, add-on services and subscriptions purchased through third parties will no longer be eligible for the credit.

The change does not eliminate Peacock as an eligible partner. Cardmembers can still receive up to $25 in monthly statement credits (up to $300 annually) when they purchase an eligible stand-alone Peacock subscription directly through Peacock, or use the benefit with one of the program's other eligible digital entertainment partners.

What's changing with the digital entertainment statement credit?

The updated terms draw a distinction between stand-alone Peacock subscriptions and bundled offerings.

SIMPSON33/GETTY IMAGES

Effective Aug. 1:

Peacock bundled subscriptions will no longer qualify.

Peacock add-on subscriptions will no longer qualify.

Peacock subscriptions purchased through a third party will no longer qualify.

Stand-alone Peacock subscriptions purchased directly from Peacock will continue to qualify for the benefit, assuming they otherwise meet the card's terms.

The update may affect cardholders who have been using Peacock bundles — such as those that include additional streaming services — to maximize the monthly credit.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up Submitting... By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Related: How to maximize benefits with the American Express Platinum



Who is affected by the digital entertainment statement credit changes?

This change only affects Amex Platinum cardmembers who use their monthly digital entertainment credit toward certain Peacock subscriptions.

If you subscribe to Peacock directly through Peacock with an eligible stand-alone plan, you won't need to make any changes. However, if you currently pay for a Peacock bundle, purchase Peacock as an add-on service or subscribe through a third party, those purchases will no longer qualify for the statement credit beginning Aug. 1.

Bottom line

Peacock remains an eligible Amex Platinum's digital entertainment partner, but beginning Aug. 1, American Express will narrow which Peacock subscriptions qualify for the statement credit.

Starting Aug. 1, only eligible stand-alone Peacock subscriptions purchased directly from Peacock will continue to earn the monthly statement credit, while bundled plans, add-ons and third-party purchases will no longer be eligible.

If you currently subscribe through a bundle or third party, it's worth reviewing your subscription before the changes take effect.

Related: 5 credit cards that save you money on streaming subscriptions