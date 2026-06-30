Beginning July 1, if you hold the American Express Platinum Card®, you'll have the opportunity to save up to $475 through new exclusive Amex Offers, plus hundreds more on select hotel stays booked through American Express Travel®.

Considering the Amex Platinum bears an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), any opportunity to gain additional value out of the card is a welcome one.

Here are the offers you need to know about.

New Amex Offers exclusive for Platinum cardholders

Amex Platinum cardmembers have access to numerous deals through Amex Offers (enrollment required). These tend to vary from cardmember to cardmember, so it's important to check frequently to see what's available to you.

RGSTUDIO/GETTY IMAGES

That's especially true right now, since Amex is adding new merchant offers that could provide significant savings.

All Amex Platinum cardmembers should have access to these five exclusive offers as of July 1, but note that enrollment is required:

Nordstrom : Spend $200 or more, earn $50 back.

: Spend $200 or more, earn $50 back. TUMI : Spend $250 or more, get $50 back.

: Spend $250 or more, get $50 back. Bose : Spend $300 or more, earn $75 back.

: Spend $300 or more, earn $75 back. Perplexity : Spend $200 or more, get up to $100 back.

: Spend $200 or more, get up to $100 back. Eight Sleep: Spend $1,000 or more, earn $200 back.

If you're able to maximize all of these offers, you'll get $475 in value. The Nordstrom and Perplexity offers are particularly interesting, since you'll essentially get 25% and 50% of your purchases back as statement credits, assuming you spend the exact amount stated in each offer.

I wouldn't buy something solely because of the discount, but if one of these purchases was already on your list, the savings can quickly help offset part of the Platinum's annual fee.

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Related: Is the Amex Platinum worth the annual fee?

Over 450 new hotel deals through Amex Travel

Whether you're wrapping up travel plans for 2026 or beginning plans for next year, as an Amex Platinum cardmember, you'll want to pay attention to these new American Express Travel deals, available from July 1 onward.

Amex states that over 450 special offers are available when booking select properties through its Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection programs. Note that The Hotel Collection properties require a minimum two-night stay.

Among the hotel offers, the biggest opportunities come in two forms: property credits or discounts, and complimentary nights.

Notable offers where you can receive a credit or an up-front discount include:

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Collection : Cardmembers can receive a $300 credit toward eligible on-property charges when booking a stay of at least three nights; book by Oct. 28 for travel by Oct. 31.

: Cardmembers can receive a $300 credit toward eligible on-property charges when booking a stay of at least three nights; book by Oct. 28 for travel by Oct. 31. Bulgari Hotel Paris : Cardmembers can receive a $400 credit toward eligible on-property charges when booking a stay of at least four nights; book by Dec. 27 for travel by Dec. 31.

: Cardmembers can receive a $400 credit toward eligible on-property charges when booking a stay of at least four nights; book by Dec. 27 for travel by Dec. 31. The Foundry Hotel Asheville, Curio Collection by Hilton: Cardmembers can receive 15% off the nightly room rate, excluding taxes and fees, when booking a stay of at least two nights; book by Oct. 4 for travel by Oct. 8.

The Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Notable hotels where you can receive a complimentary night include:

The Capitol Hotel Tokyu : Cardmembers can receive a complimentary third night; book by Dec. 15 for travel by Dec. 18.

: Cardmembers can receive a complimentary third night; book by Dec. 15 for travel by Dec. 18. Mandarin Oriental, Canouan : Cardmembers can receive a complimentary third night; book by Dec. 21 for travel by Dec. 24.

: Cardmembers can receive a complimentary third night; book by Dec. 21 for travel by Dec. 24. Orient Express Venezia : Cardmembers can receive a complimentary third night; book by March 28, 2027, for travel by March 31, 2027.

: Cardmembers can receive a complimentary third night; book by March 28, 2027, for travel by March 31, 2027. Rosewood Vienna

ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

It's very important to pay close attention to the offer terms, since many hotel deals have different end dates. Some allow you to book all the way out into 2027, while others end within the next several months.

Amex noted that select offers may require travel by as early as Sept. 30, so make sure to check now if there are any specific hotels you're interested in booking.

Stack these offers with your Amex Platinum hotel benefits

The Amex Platinum offers an up to $300 semiannual statement credit for prepaid bookings through Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection, so you can stack this perk with one of these hotel offers to stretch your dollar even further. Note that The Hotel Collection properties require a minimum two-night stay.

Bottom line

As an Amex Platinum cardmember, I'm intrigued by the new offers available. Merchant offers through Amex Offers tend to differ from cardmember to cardmember, so it's nice to see Amex offer five deals to all cardmembers.

I'm personally most excited about the new Fine Hotels + Resorts and Hotel Collection promotions, since they can be stacked with the card's existing hotel credits for even more value.

Just remember to enroll in any merchant offers you want to use, and double-check that the booking and travel dates for Amex Travel offers align with your plans.

All of these offers are available as of July 1.

To learn more, check out our full review of the Amex Platinum.

Apply here: American Express Platinum Card

For rates and fees of the Amex Platinum, please click here.