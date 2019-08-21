This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Several TPG staffers awoke this morning to discover that they’d been targeted for a new offer on several cards, including The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express.

 

Here’s how it works if you’re targeted for the offer.

You’ll get 1,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $1,000 or more on your eligible card. For the offer above, you must enroll by November 5 and complete spending by November 21, and you can earn the bonus up to three times. That’s 1x points per dollar you’ll earn in addition to any points you would normally earn for purchases. Amex points are worth 2 cents each, making each bonus worth $20, according to TPG’s latest valuations.

Note that this offer does appear to be targeted. While several TPGers received various forms of the offer, including TPG Family editor Summer Hull and Travel Analyst Zach Griff, others (including myself) did not. Griff’s offer allowed for him to spend $9,000 and receive 4,500 bonus points, which equates to 0.5x extra points per dollar spent.

You can complete this offer by making multiple purchases towards the minimum spend, so you don’t need to make one single transaction of $1,000+ or $9,000+.

As you’ll find with any Amex Offer, the usual restrictions apply. Any of the above can only be added to one card per account holder, so you’ll want to check all of your cards to select the one that offers the best return on the purchase. And these are targeted offers, so you may not see them at all. If you do, I’d encourage you to add them right away, since these tend to have limited enrollment and may disappear before the expiration date.

If you don’t have an American Express card and don’t want to miss out on future offers like this, consider adding The Platinum Card from American Express to your wallet, as it’s offering a welcome bonus of 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in your first three months. However, you might be eligible for an Amex Platinum 100k points bonus offer using the CardMatch Tool (offer subject to change at any time).

You’ll also receive 5x Membership Rewards points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel and 5x points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.

