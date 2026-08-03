American Airlines is making the biggest changes to its Admirals Club membership program in years, introducing a new lower-priced membership for solo travelers while dramatically increasing the cost of its traditional lounge membership.

Beginning Aug. 23, the airline's standard Admirals Club membership will cost up to $1,400 per year — up from today's maximum of $850 — while a new lower-priced membership will offer a less expensive option for solo travelers.

The membership changes coincide with the launch of the refreshed Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® (see rates and fees), which carries a higher annual fee beginning Aug. 23 but continues to include Admirals Club membership.

Here's what you need to know.

Admirals Club memberships are getting more expensive

Starting Aug. 23, American will offer two annual membership options:

Admirals Club membership: Includes access to nearly 50 Admirals Club lounges, more than 60 partner lounges, plus guest privileges for your immediate family (spouse or domestic partner and children up to 18) or up to two guests

Includes access to nearly 50 Admirals Club lounges, more than 60 partner lounges, plus guest privileges for your immediate family (spouse or domestic partner and children up to 18) or up to two guests Single membership: Includes access to Admirals Club lounges only for the member. It does not include guest privileges or access to partner lounges.

The biggest change for most travelers is the higher price.

Travelers who want the traditional membership, which includes guest privileges and partner lounge access, will pay significantly more beginning Aug. 23.

AAdvantage member: $1,400 or 140,000 miles

$1,400 or 140,000 miles AAdvantage Gold: $1,350 or 135,000 miles

$1,350 or 135,000 miles AAdvantage Platinum: $1,300 or 130,000 miles

$1,300 or 130,000 miles AAdvantage Platinum Pro: $1,250 or 125,000 miles

$1,250 or 125,000 miles AAdvantage Executive Platinum: $1,200 or 120,000 miles

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Admirals Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

That's up from today's pricing of $750 to $850 for new individual memberships, depending on AAdvantage status. American is also eliminating discounted renewal pricing, meaning some existing members may see larger increases when it's time to renew.

The new single membership will cost $750 or 75,000 AAdvantage miles, regardless of elite status.

American is also phasing out household memberships.

Existing memberships will remain valid through the current membership year, but members renewing on or after Oct. 3, 2026, will need to choose one of the new membership options. Those who renew before Oct. 3 can renew their household membership one final time before the option is discontinued.

The airline says the changes are designed to simplify its lounge offerings while continuing to invest in the Admirals Club experience.

"These changes support our ongoing investment in the Admirals Club experience, including enhanced food and beverage offerings, improved service, and expanded lounge spaces across our network," the airline said in an email to TPG.

American also says the new single membership reflects how many customers use its lounges today by offering a lower-cost option for travelers who don't need to bring guests or access partner lounges.

Related: American upgrades its lounge food with better (hot) meals

Is buying a membership worth it?

The new pricing substantially changes the math for travelers considering purchasing an Admirals Club membership outright.

If you regularly travel with family or friends, the standard membership remains the only option that includes guest access and entry to partner lounges. However, those benefits now come at a significantly higher cost than before.

DFW American Airlines Admirals Club Terminal B. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

For solo travelers, the new $750 single membership may be a more appealing option if you don't need guest privileges or access to partner lounges.

One thing that isn't changing is the cost of an Admirals Club One-Day Pass, which remains $79 when available. However, American notes that day passes may be unavailable during busy travel periods due to lounge capacity restrictions.

Related: A guide to guest policies for airport lounges

The Citi AAdvantage Executive card remains the most affordable path to membership

The changes also make the soon-to-be refreshed Citi / AAdvantage Executive Card more compelling for travelers who want regular Admirals Club access.

Although the card's annual fee is increasing from $595 to $695 on Aug. 23, it continues to include a full Admirals Club membership — a benefit that is now valued up to $1,400 annually, depending on your AAdvantage status.

ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

The refreshed card also adds new perks, including

Up to $500 in annual American Airlines Vacations statement credits (split up into two up to $250 credits each half of the year)

Enhanced monthly Lyft credits (up to $180 in credits annually after taking three eligible rides in a calendar month; previously up to $120)

Up to $100 annually in inflight and eligible Admirals Club statement credits

New complimentary Omni Hotels & Resorts Champion Status

New complimentary Avis President's Club status

For travelers who already value Admirals Club access, those additions make the card's higher annual fee easier to justify.

Related: 3 reasons why this is the best card for Admirals Club lounge access

Bottom line

American Airlines is overhauling its Admirals Club membership program, replacing its existing membership structure with two new options while dramatically increasing the cost of traditional lounge memberships.

The new $750 single membership offers a less expensive alternative for solo travelers who only need Admirals Club access. At the same time, travelers who want guest privileges and access to partner lounges will pay substantially more for the traditional membership.

Frequent American flyers who want guest privileges may find the Citi / AAdvantage Executive Card offers significantly better value than purchasing a membership outright.

Related: 5 ways to ensure you have lounge access before your next flight