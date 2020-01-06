Get it while you can: Fly to Fiji, Australia or New Zealand for 20,000 Alaska miles
Has Fiji been calling your name? Is it the soothing sound of waves gently lapping on the shore or the idea of saving thousands of dollars at a waterfront resort with reward points? How about Australia or Auckland?
Regardless of the reason, if you’ve been hankering for a tropical getaway and have a stash of Alaska miles tucked away, you’re in luck. Until Feb. 29, 2020, Alaska Airlines customers can save up to 50% on award tickets redeemed on Fiji Airways. Otherwise, tickets booked with cash will earn 2x the miles between Feb. 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020 after registering for this promotion.
This is an awesome deal for those looking to head around the world, and while the offer is valid for both business and economy class tickets, you’ll save the most when booking economy:
The terms state only that you need to book tickets by Feb. 29, so you can lock this in for flights up to the beginning of December 2020.
Even better, Alaska allows one free stopover on award tickets, which means you can fly from the U.S. to Fiji, hang out for a few days, and continue onwards to Sydney for — you guessed it — 20,000 miles:
If you’re flying out of Los Angeles (LAX), you could even get lucky and score business-class seats on Fiji Airways’ new A350, which features 33 full-flat Super Diamond seats made by Collins Aerospace.
This is an awesome deal all around and I expect availability to be snapped up, so if you’re looking to take advantage, do it now!
