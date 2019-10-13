Fiji Airways shows off new A350
Fiji Airways announced earlier this year that it would be taking delivery of two A350-900s to add to its long-haul fleet. Now, for the first time, we are getting a look inside the plane, which features a stunning new business class cabin in addition to sleek economy seating.
The two aircraft will feature 33 of the Collins Aerospace Super Diamond, fully lie-flat Business Class beds, in a 1-2-1 configuration. These seats are already in use by Virgin Australia, Air Canada, and Qatar Airways. The seat was also selected for the new British Airways Club World Business Suites.
Economy class features Recaro CL3710 seating, with 39 seats offering extra legroom:
Fiji is set to operate its new planes between Nadi International Airport (NAN) and Sydney starting in December. Routes will then be expanded — once the second aircraft is delivered — to include NAN to Los Angeles (LAX). Starting in January of 2020, the LAX service is scheduled for six weekly flights.
If you’re looking to book a ride on the A350 you have plenty of options for redeeming miles, as Fiji is a Oneworld Connect partner. This means you can check for award availability with partners like American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Qantas. Of course if you’re paying for your ticket it also means you can credit your flight miles to one of these partners as well.
Additional reporting by Carissa Rawson.
Featured Photo by Airbus
