From fancy business-class suites with sliding doors to seatback touchscreens and an ever-growing number of premium economy recliners, passenger planes are getting plenty of new bells and whistles.

But these days, one of the most significant inflight upgrades is one you can't see ... that is, until you power up your laptop or tablet.

Onboard Wi-Fi is getting faster and cheaper than ever — and it's making it a lot harder to treat your time at 35,000 feet as a de facto digital detox.

'Fast and free' becomes the norm

Go back 10 years, and the concept of downloading an email at cruising altitude was still a novelty. A mere five years ago, connections were faulty and pricey; you could easily pay $20 or more for a short flight, and you'd spend much of that time waiting for pages to load.

Not anymore.

Last month when Southwest Airlines announced it would soon make onboard internet complimentary, we reached a milestone in the U.S. airline industry: Each of the six largest U.S. airlines had either launched free Wi-Fi, started deploying it or signaled its plans to ditch the fees in the near future.

It's a welcome, if unexpected, shift for frequent flyers.

This century, more fees — not less — has been the airline industry trend, when you consider the mounting add-on charges for bags, seats and the like.

But as airlines compete for loyalty and passengers crave 24-hour connection, free internet for all is quickly becoming the industry norm when you step on a plane.

"I think it's table stakes, at this point, or it will be. It's important," said Greg Anderson, CEO of budget carrier Allegiant Air, which doesn't have onboard Wi-Fi but is considering adding it.

A trend started by JetBlue but ignited by Delta

Technically, the free Wi-Fi revolution began more than a decade ago when industry maverick JetBlue decided in 2013 to make complimentary access to its "FlyFi" one of its newest selling points.

But the industry's march to ditch the pesky log-on fees began in earnest earlier this decade when Delta Air Lines announced it would upgrade its service and make it complimentary.

That is, with just one notable access requirement: Travelers would need a Delta SkyMiles loyalty account to browse.

It quickly brought in millions of new members, Delta CEO Ed Bastian later said — a "tremendous success" considering how critical airlines' loyalty programs are for their bottom lines.

Other carriers took notice.

In May, United Airlines began launching Starlink Wi-Fi on its first planes, free for its United MileagePlus members.

In August, Alaska Airlines said it would install Starlink on its jets to match merger partner Hawaiian Airlines. This is in addition to offering complimentary access to members of the airlines' new Atmos Rewards program.

American Airlines AAdvantage members will get free access to the carrier's service in January (which can't come soon enough, I'll attest, as I write this story over a $24 Wi-Fi connection).

And then there's Southwest, which currently charges $8 for Wi-Fi, but those fees will go by the wayside for all Southwest Rapid Rewards members Oct. 24.

"Airlines are trying to differentiate themselves," said Laney Hind, director of airline programs at major inflight Wi-Fi provider Viasat, which works with American, Delta and JetBlue, among other carriers.

"The younger generations coming up are consuming more and more data," Hind added, speaking with me earlier this year at a conference in Germany. "The more streaming services that are available — people just really want to be connected."

Inflight internet is getting faster, too

To meet that data demand, most airlines had to upgrade their Wi-Fi tech.

After all, if the service is free, more travelers will access it. And having more users requires having more bandwidth.

As an ultrafrequent traveler who relies on a good connection while I'm in the air, these improvements have, by and large, been transformative.

I've streamed music on YouTube while filing a story for TPG inflight, tuned into a baseball game high over the Atlantic Ocean and (silently, with headphones) listened in on Zoom presentations.

The connections have begun to feel even faster of late, too. Some airlines are gaining access to new, lower-altitude satellite constellations orbiting Earth, which create a snappier browsing experience more reminiscent of being on the ground.

"You feel like you're sitting in your office or your living room. But you're at 35,000 feet," said Reza Rasoulian, senior vice president and general manager at Wi-Fi provider Hughes, which is working with Delta to upgrade its regional jet connectivity.

It's not perfect, especially if you're on a jet that has yet to receive the latest technology. Glitches and dead zones still pop up.

But if you swore off inflight internet several years ago after a lackluster session, I'd give it another shot, especially if it's free.

"It doesn't have to be bad," Rasoulian quipped. "It's just a long time coming."

Will the era of 'free' be short-lived?

Of course, skeptical flyers may rightly wonder: Will airlines eventually pull back on making inflight internet free for all loyalty members?

It's not hard to envision a carrier someday limiting complimentary access only to elite status members or credit card holders — or requiring an access fee for flyers who purchase a basic economy ticket.

But in 2025, carriers see free Wi-Fi as a way to expand their cash cow loyalty programs.

So for now, embrace "work from anywhere," stream a movie or brush up on TPG's top places to visit on your next plane ride.

Just be warned: "Sorry, I was on a flight" may soon be an obsolete excuse for that missed email.

Which airlines have free Wi-Fi?

Airline Wi-Fi status American Airlines Free Wi-Fi for AAdvantage members begins in January 2026 Delta Air Lines In the midst of free Wi-Fi rollout for SkyMiles members; fees still apply on some flights United Airlines Starlink now available for free to MileagePlus members on half of regional jets; installation on mainline planes still to come ($8 fees still apply on most flights) Southwest Airlines Free access for Rapid Rewards members begins Oct. 24 Alaska Airlines Starlink installations begin later this year; fees still apply, for now Hawaiian Airlines Free Starlink now available on Airbus jets, coming to Boeing 787 Dreamliners JetBlue Free service on all flights; upgrade to new Amazon service planned for coming years Spirit Airlines Wi-Fi available for a fee Frontier Airlines No Wi-Fi offered Allegiant Air No Wi-Fi offered

