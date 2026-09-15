New York's newest airport terminal is months away from opening at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). And we just learned who scored the biggest lounge space.

Air France plans to open a sprawling, 29,000 square foot club at JFK's new Terminal One, the airline announced Tuesday.

It will be the French flag carrier's biggest lounge outside of Paris — and roughly triple the size of its current outpost in the airport's existing Terminal 1.

NEW TERMINAL 1, JFK

Air France's new JFK lounge

The new Air France Lounge will be one of the largest in any terminal at JFK — though the massive Delta One Lounge in Terminal 4 still reigns supreme at the airport.

A sneak peek rendering of the club shared with TPG Tuesday shows a white and navy blue color palette that's been a staple in the newest lounges that Air France has opened (or renovated) in recent years.

AIR FRANCE

The facility is expected to span two levels inside the new terminal building, with space for more than 400 flyers. It will feature dining, working and relaxation areas — including a space Air France said it's reserving for "beauty treatments."

Plus, the facility will include an exclusive dining area for meals whipped up by a "renowned French chef."

How to access the Air France lounge at JFK

Access will be limited to Air France and KLM passengers who book a seat in business class — or fly to Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Air France's luxe La Premier cabin on the Boeing 777-300ER.

The new facility should certainly be a more worthy complement to the airline's most luxe premium seat in New York, which features on multiple daily flights from JFK.

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NICKY KELVIN/THE POINTS GUY

SkyTeam elites, too

Plus, members who reach SkyTeam alliance Elite Plus status can enter when flying on an eligible itinerary. (For Delta SkyMiles members, that's Gold Medallion status and above).

A brand-new Terminal One

This new Air France lounge comes as part of the larger multibillion-dollar Terminal One that's currently in the final stages of construction.

The new Terminal One is slated to replace the airport's existing Terminal 1 facility.

And Air France is expected to be largest airline at the new terminal, thanks to its half-dozen daily roundtrips between JFK and Paris.

"Air France's investment in our terminal's biggest lounge represents a strong vote of confidence in the seamless and modern travel experience we are building," new Terminal One CEO Jennifer Aument said in a statement Tuesday.

The new building will also be home to a handful of other major global carriers, including Etihad, SAS, EVA and Turkish Airlines.

NEW TERMINAL 1, JFK

Once the new facility opens, Qatar also plans to make the jump to the Terminal One from its current home in Terminal 8, the airport's main Oneworld alliance hub. Qatar is planning its own luxe club for the new JFK building — though it will be about half the size of Air France's new digs.

In all, the new Terminal One is expected to house at least six lounges, including an arrivals lounge.

How to book Air France flights with points and miles

Travelers hoping to book Air France flights with miles have a wide range of options.

Most major transferable credit card and rewards programs offer direct transfers to Flying Blue, the loyalty program it shares with sister carrier KLM.

That includes 1:1 transfers from programs like American Express, Bilt Rewards and Chase.

Plus, you can also book Air France flights using Delta SkyMiles, since the two carriers are partners.

Bottom line

Despite Tuesday's lounge news, the opening date for the new terminal itself has slipped a bit. A spokesperson for the new terminal tells TPG the facility is now on track to open during the first quarter of 2027.

That's a delay from the previous 2026 timeline.

"We want to ensure that all systems and processes are well-tested and prepared to deliver on our commitment to set a new standard in customer experience, from day one," the company said in a statement.

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