Aeroflot has a new look, besides new suites in biz class

Aeroflot is about to introduce a new business class with enclosed suites on flights to the U.S. — and the airplanes with the new biz product will also look different on the outside. Russia’s flag carrier and Delta Air Lines partner is brightening up the look of its aircraft, with a new livery that will debut soon on the first of its Airbus A350 aircraft.
In photos posted by Frenchpainter and JetPhotos on Twitter, the airline’s first-ever A350 can be seen outside the Airbus plant in Toulouse sporting a bright white livery.
Currently, Aeroflot’s planes are painted mostly in grey silver. In the new color scheme, the tail remains relatively untouched, as does the typeface of the Aeroflot logo, though it does appear to be larger and more prominently featured. The airline also looks to have kept a bit of its former self in the new paint job, with a silver-colored belly referencing the old livery.
TPG reached out to Aeroflot for more information on the launch of its new livery but did not receive a response by time of publication.
Aeroflot expects to take delivery of the first of its A350s in the first quarter of 2020. The first flight from Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) to New York JFK and back is currently planned for March 29, and the debut to London Heathrow (LHR) is scheduled for June. The airline currently serves the popular London route up to seven times daily in the summer season. Currently, those frequencies are operated by Boeing 737 and Airbus A320/A321 aircraft, with one daily frequency using the larger, twin-aisle A330.
The airline has also unveiled plans to operate the A350 to Miami (MIA) and Seoul (ICN).
Inside the A350, passengers can expect a new business-class seat, with suites configured in a 1-2-1 arrangement.
The SkyTeam member is the latest of a number of airlines to unveil updated liveries dominated by white. In the past two years, United Airlines, Lufthansa and SAS have all introduced new predominantly white liveries.
Featured photo by Frenchpainter via Twitter.
