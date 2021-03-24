Accor Live Limitless extends points expiration for elite members
The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on travel plans, and although we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, it’ll be some time until things return to normal. As such, airlines and hotels are continuously extending elite status, mileage expiration dates and travel vouchers.
Today, Accor Live Limitless announced exclusively to TPG that it will pause points expiration for all elite members through mid-December 2021.
Accor extends points expiration for elites
At the beginning of the pandemic, Accor paused the expiration of points until Dec. 15, 2020 for Classic members and April 30, 2021 for Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond elites. Starting today, elite members’ points will be valid until at least Dec. 15, 2021.
It’s also worth noting that Accor previously extended elite status through Dec. 31, 2021. Additionally, it rolled over all qualifying nights earned between July and December of 2020 to this year. For Platinum and Diamond members, Suite Night Upgrades originally set to expire at the end of last year were extended to Dec. 31, 2021.
If you’re a general member, you can keep your points from expiring by having activity in your account at least once per year. The easiest way to do this without traveling is by making a purchase through Accor’s online shopping portal. Or, if you have a card like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, you could transfer Capital One miles transfer to Accor at a 2:1 ratio.
Bottom line
With travel demand is still low, most people aren’t able to redeem their points like they normally do. In response, Accor Live Limitless is extending the validity of rewards points for elite members. While it’s disappointing that the extension doesn’t apply to all members, there are ways to keep your points from expiring if you’re a general member. Accor points are quite valuable (2 cents each based on TPG valuations), so you shouldn’t let them go to waste.
By comparison, chains like Hilton Honors, Marriott Bonvoy and IHG Rewards have paused points expiration for all members — not just elites — through at least the middle of 2021.
Featured photo courtesy of Fairmont Century Plaza.
