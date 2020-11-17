Upgrade your airport experience this holiday season with 50% off Five Star Service
You don’t need to fly business or first class to book American’s Five Star Service this holiday season. You also won’t need to shell out hundreds of dollars.
For a limited time, American Airlines is making its Five Star Service available for purchase to all customers at a discounted rate of 50% for families or groups of three or more. This promotion will only be available for travel between Nov. 20, and Jan. 10, 2021.
Booking American Airlines Five Star Service for 50% off
American’s Five Star Service usually costs $350 for the first person and $100 for each additional adult. Passengers 17 and under pay just $50. Additionally, it’s usually only available to business and first class passengers. However, the service is going to be much more accessible this holiday season.
Families and groups of three or more travel from Nov. 20 through Jan. 10, 2021 will be able to book Five Star Service for 50% off. Furthermore, American is making the service available for purchase to all customers, regardless of the cabin you’re flying in.
The discounted rate will also be available to those booking with miles. American usually charges 35,000 miles for the first adult and 10,000 miles per additional adult or 5,000 miles per additional child.
To book, call 877-578-2702 and use code Holidays50. If you’re an AirPass member, keep in mind that you can now use your funds toward purchasing the service.
What American Airlines Five Star Service gets you
American Airlines Five Star Service is ideal for travelers who want to make their ground experience more enjoyable and less stressful. It provides extra perks like priority check-in — including access to Flagship First Check-In, where available — expedited security screening, access to the Admirals Club, an escort to and from the gate, pre-boarding, priority re-accommodation during delays and more.
While you can unlock perks like priority boarding with a cobranded credit card, having access to the exclusive Flagship First Check-In area, expedited security and dedicated representative can be extremely valuable. These perks are especially beneficial for families who might need extra help navigating through the airport or those who want to take extra steps to socially distance.
Which airports offer Five Star Service?
Five Star Service is offered at 16 U.S. airports and four international ones. However, only the following U.S. locations are bookable through this promotion:
- Austin (AUS)
- Boston (BOS)
- Charlotte (CLT)
- Chicago O’Hare (ORD)
- Dallas / Fort Worth (DFW)
- Los Angeles (LAX)
- Miami (MIA)
- New York Kennedy (JFK)
- New York LaGuardia (LGA)
- Philadelphia (PHL)
- Phoenix (PHX)
- San Francisco (SFO)
Bottom line
Traveling as a family can be stressful – and even more so during the holidays and a pandemic. If you’re planning on traveling in the coming weeks, this promotion can be a great way to alleviate some of that stress.
Featured image by Benji Stawski/The Points Guy.
