Shortcut elite status, lounge access and more with 50% off AA AirPass entry
An unprecedented drop in travel demand has triggered some incredible flight deals for those who are willing to commit to future flights. Among them is this one: up to half-off membership in American Airlines’ AirPass program.
American Airlines introduced AirPass (formerly known as AAirPass) in 1981 in order to boost cash flow in a financially difficult period. The program became famous for offering passes for unlimited first-class travel for life, but that perk was discontinued when it cost the airline millions in revenue. Today, the updated program allows travelers to pre-pay for unlimited travel at a discount and enjoy benefits like a complimentary Admirals Club membership, automatic AAdvantage elite status, instant upgrades and more. It’s ideal for business travelers who frequently book full-fare flights at the last minute and for those who want a shortcut to VIP benefits.
Typically, membership requires an annual commitment of $10,000 to $30,000, but for a limited time, as the airline faces another cash crunch, you can join for even less.
Promotion details
Through June 30, 2020, American Airlines is allowing fliers to join AirPass for as little as $5,000 per person, down from the usual $10,000. Those funds become your available balance to book travel during a one-year membership term. While still a significant investment, the price may be easier to justify for those who were on the fence about joining. And it still comes with the full range of benefits, including instant elite status.
An American Airlines spokesperson confirmed to TPG that this is the lowest AirPass pricing ever. “This promotion brings customers more access to the flexibility and guaranteed rates of the program, helping them look forward to future travel when the time is right for them,” the spokesperson said.
To book, fill out this form on American Airlines’ web site or call 1-800-433-6355 and mention the offer. The promotion is not being advertised on the main AirPass website.
American Airlines is not the only company to incentivize travelers who are ready to invest in future travel. Many hotels are running similar offers in the form of discounted gift cards. You can think of it as giving these companies a short-term loan, and in return, you’ll save money on your future travels.
AirPass benefits
Members get to book an unlimited number of flights at fixed, discounted rates. This means you can book the last seat available on a flight without paying a last-minute price, and you won’t pay any fees if you need to change or cancel your plans.
The program offers instant Gold, Platinum, Platinum Pro, Executive Platinum and even coveted Concierge Key status, depending on how much you’re willing to spend. The discounted $5,000 membership level includes Gold status, while invite-only Concierge Key status requires upwards of $50,000 in spend. In addition to the benefits that come with the elite status, all members get a complimentary Admirals Club membership, a minimum of two free checked bags, confirmed upgrades at the time of booking (when available) at no extra cost, complimentary Main Cabin Extra seating at time of booking and complimentary premium snacks and drinks in coach.
The elite status benefit follows the typical status calendar, and you’ll keep your elite status until the year of the AirPass contract expiration. So, for example, if your contract is set to expire in April 2021, your status will be valid through January 31, 2022. You’ll also maintain all the other benefits for the life of your contract, even if you’ve spent all the funds in your account.
Members can also use their AirPass balance to book flights for colleagues or companions traveling with them, and share benefits.
Is it worth it?
The main selling point of AirPass is the ability to book flexible travel at discounted rates. The program’s website has a tool that lets you estimate AirPass fares, but just to give you an example, a one-way first-class flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Chicago (ORD) booked through AirPass costs about $500 and a Flagship First Class flight from New York-JFK to London Heathrow (LHR) costs about $3,800. American shared that these fares are roughly 66% and 59% lower than comparable unrestricted and fully refundable published fares as of March 2020, respectively. Savings vary by route and class of service, and there may be cases where publicly available “flexible” fares cost less, but it is certainly possible to get value from your membership from just one flight.
All AirPass travel is considered full-fare so you’ll earn 3x Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) when booking business or first class, 1.5x EQMs for premium economy and 1x EQMs for economy. As is the case with other tickets, award miles are based on spend and status level.
TPG values AAdvantage Gold status at $930, assuming you fly enough to earn it organically. However, once you factor in all of the additional benefits like complimentary Main Cabin Extra seats at the time of booking (instead of within 24 hours of departure), two free checked bags (instead of one) and instant upgrades, your status will be more similar to Platinum status, which is worth around $2,200. An Admirals Club membership for regular AAdvantage flyers usually costs $650 so you should be able to recoup roughly half of your membership commitment before factoring in the discounted airfare.
If you don’t think you’ll get much value from the discounted airfare, there are ways you can unlock elite-style benefits and Admirals Club membership for a lot less with a co-branded AA credit card. For instance, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® has an annual fee of $450 and provides an Admirals Club membership, priority check-in and boarding privileges, your first checked bag free, the opportunity to earn bonus Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) and more. American Airlines also sometimes lets members buy-up to elite status for around $650 to $2,000, though that’s typically a poor value proposition.
Featured photo courtesy of Andres Morales (Ajetsetter) for The Points Guy.
