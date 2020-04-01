Your ultimate guide to credit card annual perks
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With the sheer volume of credit cards available it can be difficult to figure out which is best for you and why. Whether you’re just starting out in the points and miles game or are well-versed in the rewards program space, it’s important to know which cards offer which perks. Here we’ve put together the ultimate guide to credit cards that provide annual benefits simply for being a cardholder. Let’s get started.
In This Post
Credit cards that offer free hotel night certificates
These cobranded hotel credit cards offer a free night every year you own your card. Whether it’s the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card‘s uncapped weekend night certificate or the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card’s up to 35,000-point certificate, these allow you to spend a single night with no out of pocket cost.
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Receive a free night award every year on your account anniversary when you renew your card, worth up to 35,000 points.
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Each year on your cardmember anniversary, you’ll receive a free night award worth up to 50,000 points, good for up to a standard Category 6 hotel (or a Category 7 with off-peak pricing). Terms apply.
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express: One weekend night reward every year after card renewal.
- The World of Hyatt Credit Card: One free night at a Category 1-4 hotel each year after your cardmember anniversary.
- IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card: On your first cardmember anniversary year — and for each one after that — you’ll earn an award night certificate good at any IHG property that charges 40,000 points or less for an award night stay.
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Receive a free night award every year on your account anniversary when you renew your card, worth up to 35,000 points. Terms apply.
Credit cards that offer airline companion certificates
These credit cards offer cardholders the opportunity to fly with a companion for free or discounted rates. From the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, which allows you to bring someone for free, to the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card, which grants you a flight for just $121 ($99 fare, plus taxes and fees from $22), these are the cards to grab if you’re looking to fly with a friend.
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card: This card has offered one of the longest-standing companion ticket benefits, and it’s still one of the best options out there. Each year, cardholders are entitled to a companion certificate for one round-trip itinerary within the 48 contiguous United States (or from Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands to the 48 states) in the main cabin. You do have to pay taxes and fees, although they’re capped at $75. Terms apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: Each year they renew, cardholders will receive a companion certificate good for one round-trip itinerary within the 48 contiguous United States (with the same dispensations for folks in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands) in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ or first class. They’ll only be responsible for taxes and fees on the second ticket, up to $75. Terms apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card: Same benefit as the personal version.
- Barclays Lufthansa Miles & More World Elite Mastercard: This card’s companion benefit is valid after your first purchase and automatically every year after your account anniversary. It’s eligible for economy travel departing from the US to Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and must be booked in H, M, Y or B fare codes — i.e., non-discount economy. Cardholders must also pay all taxes and fees on both tickets, which can be hundreds of dollars.
- Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card: Every year you carry this card, you are entitled to an annual companion fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees, from $22).
- Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard: Receive a $100 companion discount annually for round-trip travel between Hawaii and North America on Hawaiian Airlines after each account anniversary.
The information for the Hawaiian Airlines card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Credit cards that offer annual travel credits
There’s perhaps no more competitive feature than the annual travel credit offered by credit card companies. These perks vary wildly according to issuer, so it’s important to pay attention to the fine print.
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Offers up to $200 annual airline incidental credit which can be used for things such as lounge access, bag fees and seat selection on your selected airline. The card also offers up to $200 credit for Uber, given in the form of $15 per month and $20 for the month of December. Terms apply.
- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Offers up to $200 annual airline incidental credit which can be used for things such as lounge access, bag fees and seat selection on your selected airline. Terms apply.
- American Express® Gold Card: Offers up to $100 annual airline incidental credit which can be used for things such as lounge access, bag fees and seat selection on your selected airline. Terms apply.
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Offers up to $300 Marriott property credit. This credit is tied to your account anniversary, not the calendar year, so it doesn’t automatically reset in January. The good news is that it’s valid for room rates in addition to miscellaneous property charges. Terms apply.
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express: Cardholders enjoy up to $250 annual airline incidental credit, up to $250 annual Hilton statement credit and a $100 statement credit on qualifying stays of two nights or more at Conrad and Waldorf Astoria properties. Terms apply.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: This card offers a $300 annual travel credit that’s very broadly defined. You’ll automatically be credited for purchases ranging from airfare and hotels to Uber, public transit, parking fees and plenty of other charges you wouldn’t necessarily expect to code as travel.
- Citi Prestige® Card: Travelers receive up to $250 annual travel credit. While this used to be limited to airfare purchases only, Citi is expanding it to a more general travel credit like the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s.
- Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card: Offers an up to $100 annual airline incidental credit which can be used for things such as lounge access, bag fees and seat selection.
The information for the Citi Prestige card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Credit cards that offer hotel elite status
While it’s possible to earn elite status the hard way — by putting heads in beds — there are a number of different credit cards that offer elite status as a perk of being a cardmember. From mid-tier Gold status all the way to the top, these cards provide all benefits of being an elite with none of the effort.
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express: Complimentary Hilton Honors Silver status
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Complimentary Hilton Honors Diamond status
- The World of Hyatt Credit Card: Complimentary Discoverist status
- IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card: Complimentary Platinum status
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express: Complimentary Gold status
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Complimentary Silver status
- Radisson Rewards Premier Visa Signature: Complimentary Gold status
- Radisson Rewards Visa Signature: Complimentary Silver status
- Wyndham Rewards Visa Signature ($75 annual fee): Complimentary Platinum status
- Wyndham Rewards Visa Signature ($0 annual fee): Complimentary Gold status
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Complimentary Hilton Gold and Marriott Gold status
- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Complimentary Hilton Gold and Marriott Gold status
Related reading: Hotel elite status match and challenge plans for 2020
Credit cards that offer annual elite night credits
Elite night credits are used to help you earn elite status at hotels. Although there aren’t many credit cards that offer this perk, it can be incredibly helpful to those seeking to earn top-tier status with these programs.
- The World of Hyatt Credit Card: Five elite night credits every year towards elite status. Even better, members can earn an additional two night credits per $5,000 in spend, making it possible to reach Globalist status without needing to spend a ton of nights in hotels.
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: 15 elite night credits every year towards elite status. Unfortunately, Marriott doesn’t allow you to stack elite night credits, so even if you own the cards below as well, you’ll only receive the 15.
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: 15 elite night credits every year towards elite status.
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: 15 elite night credits every year towards elite status.
- Ritz-Carlton Credit Card: 15 elite night credits every year towards elite status. It closed to new applicants in July 2018 — but Chase still allows cardholders of Marriott-branded personal credit cards to do a product change to the Ritz-Carlton, as long as you’ve had a card for at least 12 months.
Credit cards that offer anniversary bonus points
Many cards offer bonus points each year simply for being a cardmember. Though Southwest is most famous for this perk, there are several others that award you significant sums every anniversary.
- Asiana Visa Signature credit card: Receive 10,000 bonus points after each account anniversary.
- JetBlue Plus Card: Receive 5,000 bonus points after each account anniversary.
- JetBlue Business Card: Receive 5,000 bonus points after each account anniversary.
- Wyndham Rewards Visa Signature ($75 annual fee): Receive 6,000 bonus points after each account anniversary.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card: Receive 3,000 bonus points after each account anniversary.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card: Receive 6,000 bonus points after each account anniversary.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Business Credit Card: Receive 6,000 bonus points after each account anniversary.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card: Receive 7,500 bonus points after each account anniversary.
- Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card: Receive 9,000 bonus points after each account anniversary.
- Radisson Rewards Premier Visa Signature: Receive 40,000 bonus points after each account anniversary.
The information for the Asiana, Radisson Rewards, Wyndham, JetBlue Plus and JetBlue Business cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Credit cards that offer one-time lounge passes
Though many credit cards come with perks such as a Priority Pass membership or access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection, some travelers don’t like to pay the high annual fees associated with such cards. Instead, they can use these cards to obtain one-time passes to airline club lounges.
- United Business Card: Each year when you renew your card, you’ll get two United Club Lounge one-time passes.
- United Explorer Card: Each year when you renew your card, you’ll get two United Club Lounge one-time passes.
- Asiana Visa Signature® credit card: Each year when you renew your card, you’ll get two Asiana Lounge one-time passes.
- Barclaycard Lufthansa Miles & More World Elite Mastercard: Receive two Lufthansa Business Lounge vouchers annually, which can be used even at its U.S. airport locations.
The information for the Miles & More Mastercard and the Asiana Visa Signature card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Credit cards that offer other annual benefits
Though many credit cards offer varieties of competing benefits, others use significant partnerships to distinguish themselves from the competition. These include perks such as shopping credits, lounge passes and even ride-sharing elite status.
- The Platinum Card from American Express: This premium travel card offers its members an up to $100 Saks Fifth Avenue credit, doled out in $50 increments twice per year. Terms apply.
- The Business Platinum Card from American Express: Similar to the personal version, this card also offers a credit twice per year, but it’s a $100 Dell credit each time, totaling up to $200 in credits (for U.S. Dell purchases). Terms apply.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: A newly added feature to the CSR is a Lyft Pink membership, the rides-hare elite program that saves you money and normally costs $20/month. Cardholders receive one free year of membership and can activate the benefit from now until 2022. The CSR has also partnered with DoorDash to offer free DashPass membership. Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders get a full year of membership, which comes with zero delivery from eligible restaurants and reduced service fees on orders more than $12. You do have to activate your free year of DashPass membership by Dec. 31, 2021. Additionally, cardholders will receive $120 in annual DoorDash statement credits for 2020 and 2021, broken down into $60 each year.
- American Express® Gold Card: An up to $120 annual dining credit at participating merchants, including Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and participating Shake Shack locations. This credit comes in the form of $10 each month, so you’ll need to order often in order to take full advantage. Terms apply.
- Amtrak Guest Rewards® World Mastercard®: Each year on your account anniversary receive a free companion coupon and upgrade coupon.
- Asiana Visa Signature® credit card: Receive a $100 rebate on plane tickets.
Bottom line
Nearly every credit card out there tries to entice you with its perks. From mid-tier elite status to free night certificates worth hundreds of dollars, the annual benefits provided by cards are many. Do your homework and make sure you don’t miss out on these incredible opportunities.
Feature photo by Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.