Your ultimate guide to credit card annual perks

With the sheer volume of credit cards available it can be difficult to figure out which is best for you and why. Whether you’re just starting out in the points and miles game or are well-versed in the rewards program space, it’s important to know which cards offer which perks. Here we’ve put together the ultimate guide to credit cards that provide annual benefits simply for being a cardholder. Let’s get started.

Credit cards that offer free hotel night certificates

These cobranded hotel credit cards offer a free night every year you own your card. Whether it’s the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card‘s uncapped weekend night certificate or the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card’s up to 35,000-point certificate, these allow you to spend a single night with no out of pocket cost.

Credit cards that offer airline companion certificates

These credit cards offer cardholders the opportunity to fly with a companion for free or discounted rates. From the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, which allows you to bring someone for free, to the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card, which grants you a flight for just $121 ($99 fare, plus taxes and fees from $22), these are the cards to grab if you’re looking to fly with a friend.

  • Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card: This card has offered one of the longest-standing companion ticket benefits, and it’s still one of the best options out there. Each year, cardholders are entitled to a companion certificate for one round-trip itinerary within the 48 contiguous United States (or from Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands to the 48 states) in the main cabin. You do have to pay taxes and fees, although they’re capped at $75. Terms apply.
  • Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: Each year they renew, cardholders will receive a companion certificate good for one round-trip itinerary within the 48 contiguous United States (with the same dispensations for folks in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands) in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ or first class. They’ll only be responsible for taxes and fees on the second ticket, up to $75. Terms apply.
  • Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card: Same benefit as the personal version.
  • Barclays Lufthansa Miles & More World Elite Mastercard: This card’s companion benefit is valid after your first purchase and automatically every year after your account anniversary. It’s eligible for economy travel departing from the US to Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and must be booked in H, M, Y or B fare codes — i.e., non-discount economy. Cardholders must also pay all taxes and fees on both tickets, which can be hundreds of dollars.
  • Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card: Every year you carry this card, you are entitled to an annual companion fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees, from $22).
  • Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard: Receive a $100 companion discount annually for round-trip travel between Hawaii and North America on Hawaiian Airlines after each account anniversary.

The information for the Hawaiian Airlines card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Credit cards that offer annual travel credits

There’s perhaps no more competitive feature than the annual travel credit offered by credit card companies. These perks vary wildly according to issuer, so it’s important to pay attention to the fine print.

  • The Platinum Card® from American Express: Offers up to $200 annual airline incidental credit which can be used for things such as lounge access, bag fees and seat selection on your selected airline. The card also offers up to $200 credit for Uber, given in the form of $15 per month and $20 for the month of December. Terms apply.
  • The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Offers up to $200 annual airline incidental credit which can be used for things such as lounge access, bag fees and seat selection on your selected airline. Terms apply.
  • American Express® Gold Card: Offers up to $100 annual airline incidental credit which can be used for things such as lounge access, bag fees and seat selection on your selected airline. Terms apply.
  • Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Offers up to $300 Marriott property credit. This credit is tied to your account anniversary, not the calendar year, so it doesn’t automatically reset in January. The good news is that it’s valid for room rates in addition to miscellaneous property charges. Terms apply.
  • Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express: Cardholders enjoy up to $250 annual airline incidental credit, up to $250 annual Hilton statement credit and a $100 statement credit on qualifying stays of two nights or more at Conrad and Waldorf Astoria properties. Terms apply.
  • Chase Sapphire Reserve: This card offers a $300 annual travel credit that’s very broadly defined. You’ll automatically be credited for purchases ranging from airfare and hotels to Uber, public transit, parking fees and plenty of other charges you wouldn’t necessarily expect to code as travel.
  • Citi Prestige® Card: Travelers receive up to $250 annual travel credit. While this used to be limited to airfare purchases only, Citi is expanding it to a more general travel credit like the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s.
  • Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card: Offers an up to $100 annual airline incidental credit which can be used for things such as lounge access, bag fees and seat selection.

The information for the Citi Prestige card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Credit cards that offer hotel elite status

While it’s possible to earn elite status the hard way — by putting heads in beds — there are a number of different credit cards that offer elite status as a perk of being a cardmember. From mid-tier Gold status all the way to the top, these cards provide all benefits of being an elite with none of the effort.

Related reading: Hotel elite status match and challenge plans for 2020

Credit cards that offer annual elite night credits

Elite night credits are used to help you earn elite status at hotels. Although there aren’t many credit cards that offer this perk, it can be incredibly helpful to those seeking to earn top-tier status with these programs.

Credit cards that offer anniversary bonus points

Many cards offer bonus points each year simply for being a cardmember. Though Southwest is most famous for this perk, there are several others that award you significant sums every anniversary.

The information for the Asiana, Radisson Rewards, Wyndham, JetBlue Plus and JetBlue Business cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Credit cards that offer one-time lounge passes

Though many credit cards come with perks such as a Priority Pass membership or access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection, some travelers don’t like to pay the high annual fees associated with such cards. Instead, they can use these cards to obtain one-time passes to airline club lounges.

The information for the Miles & More Mastercard and the Asiana Visa Signature card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Credit cards that offer other annual benefits

Though many credit cards offer varieties of competing benefits, others use significant partnerships to distinguish themselves from the competition. These include perks such as shopping credits, lounge passes and even ride-sharing elite status.

Bottom line

Nearly every credit card out there tries to entice you with its perks. From mid-tier elite status to free night certificates worth hundreds of dollars, the annual benefits provided by cards are many. Do your homework and make sure you don’t miss out on these incredible opportunities.

