These business cards can help you stay under Chase’s 5/24 rule
Chase issues some of the most sought-after rewards cards on the market, but the bank has some of the strictest policies regarding credit card “churning.” It makes you wait 48 months between earning Sapphire sign-up bonuses, and there is also its infamous 5/24 rule.
Chase has never officially commented on the 5/24 rule’s existence, but crowdsourced data confirms that applicants will almost certainly be denied new Chase cards if they have opened five or more accounts across issuers in the past 24 months.
All personal credit card accounts count toward the rule: charge cards, certain store cards and authorized-user accounts. However, many business credit cards — including those issued by Chase — aren’t considered when Chase determines your 5/24 standing.
If you’re trying to stay under 5/24, you can still rack up points and miles bonuses with business cards without affecting your ability to sign up for Chase cards in the future. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but it covers some of my favorite business cards available right now.
Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months.
Annual fee: $95
While you have to be under 5/24 in order to be approved for this card, it won’t count as one of the five. The card is currently offering a stellar 80,000-point sign-up bonus that’s worth $1,600 according to TPG valuations, plus it comes with a variety of bonus categories that appeal to business owners. One of the most compelling aspects of this Chase card is the ability to combine your points with your personal Chase accounts for maximum redemption value — the Ink Business Preferred, Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Sapphire Reserve actually make up the Chase Trifecta.
CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®
Welcome bonus: Earn 70,000 miles after you spend $4,000 in the first four months.
Annual fee: $99 (waived the first year)
Whether or not you fly American frequently, that sign-up bonus alone is valuable because American is a member of the Oneworld alliance. There are a lot of great redemption options for anyone who can find the sweet spots in the AAdvantage program, including round-trip economy flights to Europe or even a one-way business class transcontinental flight. For those who do fly with American often, you’ll also enjoy perks like a free checked bag on domestic itineraries and 25% off inflight purchases.
United Explorer Business Card
Welcome bonus: Earn up to 100,000 miles after qualifying purchases — 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months and 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $25,000 total on purchases in the first six months.
Annual fee: $95
Just like the Ink Business Preferred, the United Explorer is restricted by the 5/24 rule, but doesn’t count toward it because it doesn’t show up on your personal credit report. This bonus is worth $1,300 according to our valuations. The card also comes with some nice perks for United frequent flyers, including expanded access to award availability, priority boarding, a free checked bag and two one-time United Club passes each account anniversary.
Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
Welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
Annual fee: $125 (see rates and fees)
Another option is the Marriott Bonvoy Business Amex, with its limited-time offer worth $600 according to TPG valuations. While there have been questions raised about the technology and customer service associated with the launch of the Bonvoy program, Marriott has said it is working to fix them and the company is still one of the top hotel brands worldwide. With the Bonvoy Business Amex, you’ll get complimentary Silver elite status, a free award night every year after your account anniversary (worth up to 35,000 points) and other Marriott perks. Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to Marriott, so this is a great card to pair with your existing Chase accounts.
Chase Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card
Welcome bonus: Earn $500 after you spend $3,000 in the first three months.
Annual fee: $0
Perfect for those who like flat-rate cards, the Ink Business Unlimited offers unlimited 1.5% cash back on every business purchase. If you have other Chase cards, the bonus comes in the form of 50,000 points, which can be pooled with your Chase Ultimate Rewards cards — Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve — for the best redemption value. For those who need a flat-rate card for non-bonus category spending, this no-annual-fee card is the perfect way to stay under 5/24 rule while still adding Chase cards to your wallet.
Things to consider when applying
Pretty much any small-business credit card (with the exception of Capital One, Discover and TD Bank cards) can help you continue to earn sign-up bonuses while staying under 5/24. However, keep in mind that other issuers have their own restrictions in place that might affect your approval.
It’s also important to note that you don’t have to have a brick-and-mortar store in order to apply for a business credit card. Whether you sell used clothes or art online, tutor on the side or simply spend your own money on business expenses as an employee, you’re eligible to apply for a business card.
Just remember that you should try to keep business and personal expenses separate whenever possible. Business cards do not have the same consumer protections as personal cards, and mixed expenses can get messy during tax season.
Bottom line
While Chase cards offer real long-term value for cardholders, Chase is diligent about monitoring account applications. If you try to apply for too many cards in a short time span, you could risk getting your account permanently shut.
Business cards can come in handy when you’re trying to remain compliant with the Chase 5/24 rule. If you time your applications correctly, you can space out your personal card sign-ups by applying for a business one to earn a welcome bonus.
