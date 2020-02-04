BYO friend: How to use the Delta Sky Club guest passes that now come with Delta Reserve
The lineup of Delta Amex credit cards has officially been refreshed with new perks, new looks and new benefits. One of the new perks allows Delta Reserve cardholders two Delta Sky Club guest passes as part of its initial card welcome bonus, and then again at each cardmember anniversary.
Cardholders can take advantage of this useful Sky Club benefit while flying Delta. Without the complimentary passes, it would cost the Reserve cardholder $39 per visit to bring a guest.
How to use your Delta Sky Club guest passes
If you already have a Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, you may have noticed an email from American Express informing you that your two guest passes are already available for use. You’ll find the guest passes in the voucher section when you log into your Amex account.
You can redeem your Delta Sky Club guest passes by presenting your same-day boarding pass on a Delta-marketed or Delta-operated flight along with a government-issued ID at a Delta Sky Club. In order to use the guest passes at the Sky Club, Delta requires that the cardholder and the guest be traveling together.
If your SkyMiles number is associated with your boarding pass, then scanning your Delta boarding pass at a Sky Club may be enough to use your guest passes. If your SkyMiles number isn’t already on your boarding pass, you’ll likely need to provide that number to access the lounge and use your guest passes.
If you have both the personal and small-business versions of the Delta Reserve, you’ll earn four Sky Club guest passes each year. You have one year from the date of issuance to use your guest passes.
If you find that the two annual guest passes from the Delta Reserve cards aren’t sufficient, remember that Delta Sky Club access is also a cardholder benefit for The Platinum Card® from American Express and authorized Platinum card users — when flying on Delta.
Bottom line
There are some solid Delta Sky Clubs in the U.S. and beyond. Not only is it nice to have a place to work, enjoy a drink or eat a snack away from the terminal or boarding gates before your flight, but also when delays or cancellations occur — the staff in the airline lounges can become your new best friends as they help you lock in a new way home.
