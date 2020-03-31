Here’s why you need both a personal and business Marriott Bonvoy credit card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Many Marriott cardholders woke up today to an awesome surprise in the form of 30 bonus elite night credits sitting in their account. One of the best perks of the Marriott Bonvoy family of credit cards is the complimentary 15 elite night credits you receive each year from any Marriott card. Historically, this perk has been limited to one set of credits per Bonvoy account no matter how many credit cards you have. That has officially changed, with Marriott confirming that these credits are stackable if you hold a business and personal Marriott credit card.
In light of Marriott’s new policy, I wanted to zoom in and review all the reasons why you can get the most out of having both a personal and business Marriott card.
Want more credit card news and advice from TPG? Sign up for our daily newsletter!
Get 60% of the way to Platinum status
Now that Marriott has changed the terms of this benefit so you can stack the credits, it’s definitely worthwhile to hold both a personal and business Marriott card. Every Marriott credit card comes with 15 elite nights annually – including the no-annual-fee Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card. This is more than enough to earn you Marriott Silver status, which requires 10 nights. You may be wondering why this is relevant when several of the Marriott cards also offer automatic Gold elite status or the ability to upgrade based on spend. If you frequently stay at Marriott properties, you can stack these 15 nights on top of your own travel to upgrade to the next elite tier faster.
With the new policy allowing credit stacking between a personal and business card, you’ll be able to earn up to 30 elite night credits a year. This is 60% of the way toward’s earning Marriott Platinum status and all the free breakfast and suite upgrades that come with it. Once you’re able to travel again, these benefits will be incredibly valuable. The elite night credits from the personal and business Marriott cards are a great way to progress towards elite status, considering you’re not likely to be earning elite night credits via hotel stays at the moment
If you were to hold any combination of personal and business Marriott credit cards, such as the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card and the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card, you’d only need to stay 20 actual nights in a Marriott hotel each year to earn Platinum status, which is a fairly low number that many more people will be able to hit.
Further Reading: Why I prefer Marriott Bonvoy premium cards
annual Free nights
But why stop at two Marriott cards? I’ve said it before, but I’ll gladly take as many Marriott credit cards as I can get my hands on because I get incredible value out of the anniversary free night certificates. All the middle-market Marriott credit cards offer an anniversary free night worth up to 35,000 points. The exceptions are the Bonvoy Bold (which doesn’t offer a free night) and the premium Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card, which offers a free night worth up to 50,000 points per night.
At 35,000 points, you can book a Category 1-5 hotel, though Category 5 peak redemptions are priced out at 40,000 points and thus excluded. TPG values Marriott points at 0.8 cents each, meaning 35,000 points are worth $280 – nearly triple the annual fee on these cards. Still, depending on how you travel, you might be able to get an even higher return on these free nights. I’ve used mine at the Sheraton Grand Hyde Park in Sydney, where we were upgraded to a massive terrace suite during peak travel season, and at the St. Regis Beijing for a room that would have cost well over $300 per night.
Not only are these free night certificates an easy way to lock in incredible value, but Category 5 is the biggest sweet spot in the Marriott program, in my opinion. Major cities like Chicago, Atlanta and New York have about a dozen different hotels where you can redeem these free night certificates. I’ve also enjoyed plenty of luxurious but otherwise expensive properties around the world, like the Mira Moon Hong Kong.
Category bonuses
Aside from annual free nights and elite night credit, having a personal and business Marriott card can help you earn more points across several spending categories. All four Marriott cards earn 2x points per dollar on non-bonus spending. But it’s the bonus categories, most of which do not overlap, that can help you maximize your earnings (terms apply):
Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
- 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels
- 4x points at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations, wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers, and U.S. shipping purchases
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
- 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels
- 3x points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card
- 6x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels
- 2x points spent on other travel purchases
- 3x points at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels
- 2x points spent on other travel purchases
- 1x points on all other purchases
Combining the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card can really help you maximize some of the biggest spending categories out there.
Further Reading: Which Marriott Bonvoy credit card is right for you?
Bottom line
Marriott has made it much easier to qualify for elite status by allowing customers who hold both a personal and business credit card to earn two sets of elite night credits each year, for a total of up to 30 nights per Bonvoy account. This and the already valuable free night certificates that these credit cards offer make it a no-brainer to hold both a personal and business card in your wallet.
Despite some ups and downs over the years (and a few questionable choices since the closing of the SPG merger) I’m still convinced that there’s plenty of value to be had in the Marriott Bonvoy program if you know where to look. For me, a big part of that value comes from the four different Marriott credit cards I keep in my wallet.
Featured photo by The Points Guy
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.