The cheapest way to fly in JetBlue’s premium Mint cabin
Reviews of JetBlue’s premium Mint cabin have almost been universally positive since the product debuted. Routes featuring Mint continue to be added to JetBlue’s schedule, and experiencing this cabin has been at the top of my #avgeek wish list for months. We’ve seen Mint routes for as low as $301 per person, so it’s possible to score a relative deal for this comfortable in-flight experience. Today I’ll look at both revenue and point options to find the cheapest ways to book JetBlue Mint.
Routes
Your best chance of flying a domestic route with Mint service is on a transcon originating in California. Alternatively, fly from New York or Boston to the Caribbean — many of these routes also have the Mint cabin. Due to the product’s popularity, JetBlue has continued to expand the Mint-operated routes that now cover many transcon and Caribbean destinations.
From Boston
- Aruba* 2x/week
- Barbados* 1x/week
- Las Vegas Up to 2x/daily
- Los Angeles Up to 4x/daily
- San Diego Up to 3x/daily
- San Francisco Up to 5x/daily
- Seattle Up to 3x/daily
From New York (JFK)
- Aruba* 1x/week
- Barbados* 2x/week
- Grenada* 1x/week
- Las Vegas Up to 2x/daily
- Liberia 1x/week
- Los Angeles Up to 11x/daily
- San Diego Up to 2x/daily
- San Francisco Up to 6x/daily
- Seattle Up to 3x/daily
- St. Lucia* 1x/week
From Fort Lauderdale
- Los Angeles (LAX) Up to 2x/daily
- San Francisco (SFO) Up to 2x/daily
As you can see, many of the routes are seasonal or operate just once a week, so make sure to check JetBlue’s schedule carefully when planning your trip dates.
How to Book Mint
While researching this article, I found it very interesting that there’s no way to use a partner airline program’s miles to book JetBlue Mint award seats. You can book JetBlue flights with Hawaiian miles and Emirates Skywards miles, but they don’t have an avenue to book JetBlue Mint tickets. I called both programs to confirm this was the case. This leaves you with the following options: booking Mint tickets via cash, TrueBlue points, transferring Citi ThankYou points, Chase Ultimate Rewards or American Express Membership Rewards points to TrueBlue, or redeeming transferable points to cover a revenue ticket at a rate of anywhere from 1 to 2 cents per point.
No matter which of the above avenues you use, because the amount of TrueBlue points required is based on the revenue fare of the ticket, the cheapest way to book JetBlue Mint will always be tied to the cheapest route and time you can find for a Mint flight.
To see if I could determine a time or route that was consistently the cheapest, I searched 14 Mint routes for a one-way ticket for both close-in dates (48 to 72 hours) and three months in the future. I searched a weekend flight and a weekday flight for each route. Many of the Caribbean routes don’t operate daily and are seasonal, so mid-week and many close-in searches are N/A. Here’s a chart of the results:
|Origin
|Destination
|Close-In Weekend
|Close-In Weekday
|Future Weekend
|Future Weekday
|Boston
|San Francisco
|$699
|$1,199
|$599
|$599
|
Boston
|Los Angeles
|$1,358
|$514
|$549
|$549
|Boston
|Aruba
|$889
|N/A
|$709
|$489
|Boston
|Barbados
|$481
|N/A
|$551
|N/A
|New York JFK
|San Francisco
|$1,556
|$687
|$849
|$849
|New York JFK
|Los Angeles
|$1,100
|$858
|$849
|$849
|New York JFK
|San Diego
|$729
|$530
|$799
|$799
|New York JFK
|Aruba
|$639
|N/A
|$489
|N/A
|New York JFK
|St. Lucia
|$485
|N/A
|$335
|N/A
|New York JFK
|Grenada
|$644
|$344
|$494
|N/A
|New York JFK
|Barbados
|$1,131
|N/A
|$381
|N/A
|New York JFK
|Liberia
|N/A
|N/A
|$496
|N/A
|Fort Lauderdale
|Los Angeles
|$1,424
|$722
|$899
|$499
|Fort Lauderdale
|San Francisco
|$849
|$896
|$949
|$599
Overall, the Caribbean Mint routes I found are going to be your best chance at flying Mint at the lowest prices. Additional outliers for cheap prices are if you flew on New Year’s day where routes to Caribbean destinations start at $344 or 30,000 TrueBlue points plus $20.50:
If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the New Years’ day ticket cost 22,934 Ultimate Rewards if you redeemed through the Chase travel portal. If you have the Business Platinum® Card from American Express and receive the 35% pay with points rebate, the ticket cost a very attractive 22,360 Amex points.
Bottom line
Look at flying to the Caribbean if you’d like the cheapest way to experience JetBlue Mint. Alternatively, it could be tough to not splurge and try one of the several transcon routes for less than $550. If you end up splurging for a paid flight, be sure to use your Platinum Card from American Express so that you can take advantage of the card’s offering of 5x points when purchasing airfare through Amex travel or directly through the airline.
When it comes to points, ~22k American Express Membership Rewards or Chase Ultimate Rewards is currently the lowest amount of points for a Mint award ticket (assuming you’re a Business Platinum Card from American Express or Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmember). JetBlue’s Mint is a wonderful product and there are plenty of affordable opportunities to fly at almost any given time.
Featured image Zach Griff/The Points Guy
