Known for its beautiful attractions such as the Dubai Mall, the Bastakia Quarter, Jumeirah Mosque and the Burj Khalifa, Dubai is a must visit for anyone that appreciates architecture and history. While getting to Dubai from the United States can get quiet expensive, there are a wide variety of options for accommodations. If you are using hotel points and looking to be a bit more on the economical side, there are several options available for you.
Here are five of the best-value hotels in Dubai.
In This Post
Hyatt Place Dubai/Baniyas Square
The Hyatt Place Dubai/Baniyas Square is the perfect hotel to stretch your points while not passing on comfort. The property is only steps away from the Baniyas Square metro station and the Dubai Creek. It’s just 600 meters from various souks and offers complimentary, scheduled shuttle service to Al Mamzar Beach. You’re also just 10 minutes from Dubai International Airport (DXB).
The base award rate for this Category 1 hotel is 5,000 World of Hyatt points per night, worth $85 based on TPG’s most recent valuations. The base room rate at this hotel starts at roughly $60/night, so you’d want to avoid redeeming points when prices are that low. However, rates regularly climb to over $100 and can get as high as $230 during holidays, which would give you spectacular value for your points. If you do pay, be sure to check and see if you’re targeted for Hyatt’s most recent promotion, as you may be eligible to earn double points on your stay.
Hilton Sharjah
If you are a fan of being around water, the Hilton Sharjah could be a perfect fit for you. The property is within walking distance of Al Qasba Entertainment Zone and just 20 minutes from the airport, and with complimentary access to the nearest private beach, you can’t go wrong with staying at this beautiful resort.
This hotel does have a standard award rate of up to 20,000 Hilton Honors points per night (worth $120). Like the Hyatt, base rates can drop quite low, and since Hilton uses a form of dynamic award pricing, award rooms can drop even lower. As long as you find a date with the 20k award price, though, you should be able to get decent value — and taking advantage of perks like the fifth night free when using points can help stretch your points even further.
Hyatt Regency Dubai
The Hyatt Regency Dubai is an incredibly unique hotel for one reason: It has a skating rink inside of it. Along with the ability to ice skate in the middle of the desert, the hotel is located in the heart of Deira, which is rich in history and architecture. It also offers a rooftop, revolving restaurant (Al Dawaar) plus a temperature-controlled outdoor pool.
This hotel is a Category 2 property within the World of Hyatt program. This means the hotel will cost 8,000 World of Hyatt points (worth $136). Rooms at this hotel do start at just over $85/night including taxes and fees, which doesn’t offer fantastic value. However, many dates over the winter and into the spring climb to $200 or even higher. In addition, you can easily redeem Hyatt points for upgraded rooms — like one with Regency Club access for just 12,000 points per night.
Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai
Photo courtesy of MarriottIf you are looking for a small step up in luxury, the Renaissance Downtown Hotel could be a great candidate for your trip to Dubai. With immaculate design inside the hotel, a great location just down the street from the iconic Burj Khalifa, gorgeous skyline views and beautiful facilities throughout the property, you can’t go wrong staying here. Though this may seem like a property that is incredibly expensive, it’s a great value for your hard-earned Marriott Bonvoy points.
As this hotel is a Category 5, the standard award rate is 35,000 Marriott Bonvoy points (worth $280 according to TPG’s valuations) per night — though this could climb to 40,000 points once peak and off-peak pricing take effect. Rooms at the property can drop as low as $175/night during the heat of the summer, but rates typically climb near $300 during other times of the year. Utilizing the program’s fifth-night-free perk on award stays could extend your redemption value even further.
Bottom Line
With a vast amount of activities and tourist attractions, there are endless reasons to visit Dubai. It’s also very easy to use your points & miles to help defray some of the costs, and booking the above hotels could make for particularly valuable redemptions. Just be sure to check paid rates during your stay, as prices tend to vary significantly at different times of the year. You’ll want to do your best to get at least TPG’s values for your hard-earned points.
Featured photo by david rodrigo/Unsplash.
