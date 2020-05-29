Lie-flat later this summer: Fly JetBlue Mint coast-to-coast from $310 one-way
Editor’s note: As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
As the appetite for travel reemerges after a months-long hiatus, flight deals are also likely to return as airlines lure in leisure travelers. Nearly a third of Americans are ready to travel this summer, according to a TPG nationwide survey. If you fall within that camp — and are also comfortable getting on a plane again — then this transcontinental fare may be for you.
JetBlue is offering one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for a lie-flat seat between the east and west coasts.
The deal from coast-to-coast
JetBlue’s Mint class — the airline’s business class equivalent — is one of the best ways to fly domestically. TPG’s Zach Griff reviewed the fully-enclosed suite experience last year and gave the Mint experience high marks. Now, here’s your chance to fly it at one of the lowest fares we’ve ever seen.
- Airline: JetBlue
- Where: Between New York-JFK, Boston (BOS), and Seattle (SEA)
- When: July through early Sept. 2020
- How much: From $310 one-way on many dates
Unfortunately, while JetBlue flies a Mint-configured aircraft to San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX) as well, this deal is only applicable to Seattle on the west coast. Additionally, the best fares fall between the Fourth of July and Labor Day.
How to book
You can find this deal through Google Flights or through any online travel agency. We recommend that you book directly with the airline to save you any potential headaches down the line.
However, if you can maximize credit card points towards your booking, that’s also a stellar option. For instance, you could use your Chase Sapphire Reserve card to book through the Ultimate Rewards travel portal. With the Reserve, your points are worth 1.5 cents apiece toward travel redemptions. That means a $310 fare would cost just 20,667 Ultimate Rewards points.
Understand cancellation policies before buying an airline ticket
Before buying any airline ticket in the current realities, understand the cancellation and rebooking policies for the carrier you book. Fortunately, with any new bookings by June 30, 2020 with JetBlue, there is a good amount of flexibility:
- Change or cancel tickets booked for no fee
- If rebooking, fare difference between the original ticket and the new price apply
- Cancellations and changes to lower-fare tickets will result in the issuance of a travel credit valid for 24 months from the date it is issued
Bottom line
If you’re ready to safely travel again this summer, then this JetBlue Mint fare could be a good opportunity to do so. However, as mentioned in our editor’s note, we recommend that you follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before making any bookings. We’ve also compiled a state-by-state reopening guide to help you make the most informed decision about whether or not to travel.
Nevertheless, we’ll be publishing deals throughout the summer months — whether you’re ready to fly again next month or next year.
Photo by Zach Griff / The Points Guy
