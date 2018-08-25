This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available – Citi Prestige Card
Delta has been running some incredible award sales recently, including 24,000 SkyMiles round-trip to Europe; a slightly-better 22,000 SkyMiles round-trip to Europe; domestic flights from 10,000 miles round-trip; Mexico from 12,000 miles round-trip; Asia from 40,000 miles round-trip and Australia from 58,000 miles round-trip
Today we have one of the most-impressive award sales yet: 30,000 SkyMiles round-trip to Hong Kong:
At current TPG valuations, 30,000 SkyMiles are worth just $360. Adding in taxes and fees starting at $64 and this is equivalent to scoring a $424 round-trip deal. For reference, American Airlines charges 35,000 AAdvantage miles and United charges 40,000 MileagePlus miles for a one-way award flight between the US-Hong Kong.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: US Cities (SEA/SFO/PDX/LAX/JFK and likely others) to HKG
Cost: 30,000+ SkyMiles and $64+ round-trip in economy
Dates: Flights now through October 2, when Delta is cancelling its Seattle-Hong Kong flights
Purchase By: September 5
Booking Link: Directly with Delta
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Seattle (SEA) to Hong Kong (HKG) for 30,000 miles + $64 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
San Francisco (SFO) to Hong Kong (HKG) for 30,000 miles + $69 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Hong Kong (HKG) for 30,000 miles + $69 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Portland (PDX) to Hong Kong (HKG) for 30,000 miles + $69 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Hong Kong (HKG) for 34,000 miles + $69 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases to pay the taxes and fees, such as the Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta credit cards to ensure you’re able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express currently comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Also, this is a great card for defeating basic economy.
Featured image by Patrick Foto / Getty Images.
