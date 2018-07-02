This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you want to fly to Asia with Delta SkyMiles, now is the time. Delta is back with another sale on award flights, this time on flights to multiple Asian destinations. While we’ve seen similar promotions, such as 65,000 miles round-trip and 50,000 miles round-trip, this offer sets a new low, with economy award flights starting at just 40,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
And while there have been some great flight deals to Asia recently, this promotion is makes using miles competitive. According to current TPG valuations, 40,000 SkyMiles are worth $480. And taxes/fees are low on these flights, so it’s not a low-mileage high-cost situation.
While we are seeing some great availability on the listed routes, the routes — especially at 40,000 miles — are rather limited. Also, you’re going to have to make a quick decision as tickets must be purchased no later than July 3, 2018.
Airline: Delta
Routes: PDX/SLC/ATL/MSP/JFK/DTW to PEK/PVG/HND/ICN/NGO
Cost: From 40,000 miles plus taxes/fees starting at $36 round-trip
Book by: July 3
Dates: September 4-December 25, 2018
Restrictions: 10-day minimum stay. 10-month maximum stay. Outbound flights must depart by December 13.
Portland (PDX) to Beijing, China (PEK) for 40,000 miles and $41 round-trip:
Salt Lake City (SLC) to Shanghai (PVG) for 40,000 miles and $41 round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Shanghai (PVG) nonstop for 50,000 miles and $36 round-trip:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Tokyo’s Haneda (HND) nonstop for 60,000 miles and $46 round-trip:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Seoul (ICN) for 64,000 miles and $53 round-trip:
Detroit (DTW) to Nagoya (NGO) nonstop for 70,000 miles and $46 round-trip:
