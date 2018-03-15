This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you want to fly to Asia on miles, now is the time. Delta is back with another sale on award flights, this time on flights to multiple Asian destinations.
You can fly for as few as 50,000 SkyMiles round-trip from the US to China, Hong Kong or Japan. You’ll have to book by March 20 with outbound flights available from March 13 through May 24, 2018 (the return flight can depart after May 24). Only main cabin economy seats are eligible for the sale.
Unlike most of its promotions, Delta has select routes on sale, which is unlike others where usually just the destination is on sale. Check out all the discounted routes here. Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Portland (PDX) to Beijing (PEK) for 50,000 miles and $42 round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to Hong Kong (HKG) for 50,000 miles and $64 round-trip:
Lexington (LEX) to Nagoya (NGO) for 54,000 miles and $52 round-trip:
Although Delta doesn’t publish an award chart, flights from the US to North Asia usually go for a minimum of 70,000 miles round-trip in economy.
This can be a good use of SkyMiles, as the same Lexington – Nagoya flights are currently going for $1700 round-trip — meaning you’re getting about 3.1 cents per point, much higher than the average 1.2 cents per mile, according to TPG‘s valuations. Granted the Portland to Beijing route is going for $594 meaning you’d be getting the standard 1.2 cents per mile on that route.
Availability for discounted awards on the routes we searched seemed pretty wide open, but you’ll have to watch out for blackout dates, which are listed at the bottom of the sale page for each route.
Although you won’t be able to earn a welcome bonus in the next few days, consider applying for a Delta credit card the next time the carrier has a sale, which is quite frequent these days. Right now, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express comes with a welcome bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) You’ll earn two miles per dollar on Delta purchases and one mile per dollar on everything else.
The Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express is offering a 50,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $500 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta on your new card within your first 3 months. (Offer ends 8/15/19)
Featured image by Yongyuan Dai/Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.