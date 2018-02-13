This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta is back with another flash sale, this one offering discounted flights to the Pacific Northwest. With this promotion you’ll be able to redeem as little as 11,000 SkyMiles (plus taxes and fees) for a round-trip flight to either Seattle (SEA) or Portland (PDX).
The catch is that you can only fly to Seattle or Portland from anywhere in the continental US, Alaska, or Canada. You’ll need to book by 11:59PM EST on February 14; the discounted award flights are available between April 15 through June 9.
Although Delta is advertising the sale with itineraries for 12,000 miles round-trip, we are seeing flights for 11,000 miles round-trip, like on the San Francisco (SFO) to Portland route. Availability is wide open, too:
There are also some great transcontinental deals, like 18,000 miles round-trip for New York (JFK) to Seattle (SEA) plus $11.20. This usually would go for a minimum of 25,000 miles.
Here’s a nonstop between Los Angeles (LAX) and Seattle for 13,000 miles plus $11.20:
To search, head to Delta.com and enter you ideal departure city and either Seattle and Portland as your destination. Make sure you select ‘miles’ and ‘flexible dates’ to help find the lowest possible price for you travel.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, you can transfer points with American Express Membership Rewards at a 1:1 transfer ratio. Even though Delta miles are worth a measly 1.2 cents apiece, this sale could make it worth it to transfer points into your SkyMiles account.
If you don't have enough SkyMiles in your account, you can transfer points with American Express Membership Rewards at a 1:1 transfer ratio. Even though Delta miles are worth a measly 1.2 cents apiece, this sale could make it worth it to transfer points into your SkyMiles account.
