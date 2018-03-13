This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta’s offering SkyMiles members the option to use their miles to travel for cheap to South America. For its latest award flash sale, Delta’s promoting travel to various South American destinations from 36,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
In order to take advantage of these reduced award rates, you must book by 11:59pm ET on March 14, 2018, and travel between August 15 and October 31, 2018. The reduced fares are only for main cabin and Comfort+ travel on select Delta-operated flights between the continental US 48 and South America. Keep in mind that you’ll also need to pay the taxes and fees on these award tickets, which can be pricey, and there is a Saturday night stay required.
As part of the sale, Delta lists the following destinations as eligible for the reduced rates: Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE); Bogotá, Colombia (BOG); Cartagena, Colombia (CTG); Lima, Peru (LIM); Quito, Ecuador (UIO); Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (GIG); Santiago, Chile (SCL); São Paulo, Brazil (GRU).
Here are some examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Bogotá (BOG) for 36,000 SkyMiles + $75 round-trip:
Detroit (DTW) to Cartagena (CTG) for 36,000 SkyMiles + $86 round-trip:
Miami (MIA) to Quito (UIO) for 44,000 SkyMiles + $101 round-trip:
New York (LGA/EWR) to Buenos Aires (EZE) for 48,000 SkyMiles + $97 round-trip:
Bottom Line
Delta doesn’t publish an award chart, so there’s no telling just exactly how discounted these award sale fares are. However, if you’re thinking about taking a trip to to the South America and have the SkyMiles to spend, this could be a good deal.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider applying for one of the Delta SkyMiles credit cards from American Express to ensure you’re able to take advantage of an offer like this next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) You’ll earn 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
Featured image of Cartagena by Jesse Kraft / EyeEm / Getty Images.
If you are a Delta flyer who is looking to bank some extra miles this card is a great addition for your wallet. While you'll earn 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else, you'll also have access to other perks like priority boarding, a first bag checked free and discounted Delta Sky Club access.
- Earn 30,000 Bonus Miles after you use your new Card to make $1,000 in purchases within your first 3 months. Offer Expires 8/15/2019.
- Receive 50% back in the form of statement credits on purchases made directly with Delta with your Card within the first 3 months, up to $300 back.
- Earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on eligible purchases made directly with Delta.
- Earn one mile for every eligible dollar you spend on purchases.
- Check your first bag free on Delta flights - that's a savings of up to $240 per round trip for a family of four.
- Settle into your seat sooner with Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding.
- Enjoy $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
