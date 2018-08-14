This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Ever since it launched its SkyMiles Deals page, Delta has consistently offered some pretty great sales on award tickets. This time, it’s offering discounted domestic flights with pricing starting at just 10,000 miles round-trip. Departures are available to and from cities like Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (LGA), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and more.
While Delta doesn’t have an award chart, most of these rates are much lower than normal — transcon flights are going for as little as 17,000 miles round-trip and one-ways are going for half that. If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
You’ll need to book flights by tomorrow, Aug. 15, to take advantage of the sale, with departures available from Sept. 15 through Nov. 15. While Delta’s only advertising select cities, it appears to be available from almost everywhere Delta flies.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Flights to/from ATL/AUS/BOS/CVG/FLL/JFK/LAX/MIA/PWM/PBI/PDX/SAN/SEA/SFO/SLC/TPA and more
Cost: From 10,000 miles plus taxes/fees starting at $11 round-trip. One-way flights are pricing at half of the round-trip price.
Book by: August 15, 2018
Dates: September 15 – November 15, 2018
Restrictions: Terms note that a Saturday night stay is required, but this restriction isn’t being applied in practice.
Pay Taxes and Fees With: The Platinum Card from American Express (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige (3x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred (2x on travel)
New York (LGA) to Boston (BOS) for 10,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to Portland (PDX) for 11,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Newark (EWR) to Miami (MIA) for 11,500 miles + $11 round-trip:
Detroit (DTW) to Atlanta (ATL) for 14,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
New York (LGA) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for 14,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Austin (AUS) for 16,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Newark (EWR) to San Francisco (SFO) for 17,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to San Francisco (SFO) for 18,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Los Angeles (LAX) for 18,500 miles + $11 round-trip:
Although you won’t be able to earn a Delta credit card welcome bonus quick enough to take advantage of this particular discount round, consider applying for a Delta card for the next time the carrier has a sale. Right now, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express comes with a welcome bonus of 30,000 bonus miles after you make $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $300 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta on your new card within your first 3 months. Offer ends 8/15/19.
If you have a business, the Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express is offering 50,000 bonus miles after you make $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn up to $500 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta on your new card within your first 3 months. Offer ends 8/15/19.
Featured image by Garth Pratt via Unsplash.
