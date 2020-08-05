Deal alert: JetBlue flights from $20 one-way
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
JetBlue is running a fall flash sale with fares as low as $20. We’re also seeing deals starting at 3,000 TrueBlue points.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
You must book by August 6 for travel between September 8, 2020 and February 10, 2021. Keep in mind that there are numerous blackout dates, which include November 20 to 30 and December 18 to January 4. The only fares on sale are Blue Basic (or JetBlue’s basic economy) or Blue.
Related: How to use credit cards to defeat basic economy
Should I book travel now?
There is a risk with booking travel now, even if you are booking for several months out, since there is no way to guarantee when it will be 100% safe to travel again. The CDC states that “staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick.” While we hope things will return to normal quickly, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the U.S.
While all states have at least partially reopened, several have a mandatory 14-day quarantine order in effect. If you’re booking this deal, know that many states, such as New York and New Jersey have mandatory quarantines for travelers entering from high-risk states, including California. Massachusetts is asking travelers to quarantine as well. Florida is also requiring quarantine for those entering from the New York tri-state area.
Related: New coronavirus cases hit record high; many travelers entering New York, New Jersey and Connecticut must enter mandatory quarantine
It’s also important to understand the cancellation and rebooking policies for any airfare you book. Fortunately, with any new JetBlue bookings made by October 15, 2020 for travel through April 27, 2021, there is a good amount of flexibility:
- Tickets can be changed or canceled for no fee
- If rebooking, you’ll pay the difference between the original and new fare
- Canceling or changing to lower-fare tickets will result in the issuance of a travel credit valid for 24 months from the date of issue
Related: Airline coronavirus change and cancellation policies
Airline: JetBlue
Routes: Boston (BOS), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Orlando (MCO), West Palm Beach (PBI), San Juan (SJU)
Cost: $20+ one-way
Dates: September 8, 2020 to February 10, 2021, excluding blackout dates
Pay with: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige Card and Citi Premier Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Washington, DC (DCA) for $20 one-way:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Atlanta (ATL) for $20 one-way:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $20 one-way:
New York (JFK) to Detroit (DTW) for $20 one-way:
Orlando (MCO) to Philadelphia (PHL) for $20 one-way:
San Juan (SJU) to Philadelphia (PHL) for $20 one-way:
How to book
There are no tricks to find these fares. Head to Google Flights and plug in your desired departure and destination cities. Filter your search to only show JetBlue flights. Then, use the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you and then click through to book with the airline directly or an OTA such as Expedia or Priceline.
You can also head to jetblue.com to book these fares using points. Fares start at $20 each way or 3,000 JetBlue points. Taxes come in at just $5.60 each way. Don’t have enough JetBlue points? You can transfer Citi ThankYou points, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Amex Membership Rewards.
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns bonus points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by CarterAerial/Shutterstock.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.